Rogers resident named new executive director of The Firefly Sisterhood

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that’s not lost on Rogers resident Amy Gallagher. In April she was named executive director of The Firefly Sisterhood, a nonprofit located in Minneapolis that fosters one-on-one connections and emotional support between women impacted by breast cancer.
Because Gallagher has a long history of breast cancer in her family, she prompted her doctor to test her for the BRCA1 gene, which came back positive. In 2017, Gallagher went for preventative surgeries to reduce her chances of getting breast cancer. For about five years before starting at the Firefly Sisterhood, Gallagher worked at the Pinky Swear Foundation, which helps children with cancer. She is excited to start her new journey at The Firefly Sisterhood.
“I’ve always been on the research side,” Gallagher said. “I heard about Firefly Sisterhood and wasn’t able to use it during my journey because it only takes people who’ve had breast cancer. When I saw the executive director position open up I immediately applied because I feel like it’s really important for women to have support during their journey.”
In her role, Gallagher does more of the outreach for the nonprofit and hopes to bring more innovative events to the program to try and reach more women.
“More community outreach,” Gallagher said. “I think it’s really important to keep focusing on letting women know that we are here and that it’s a free program to use and everyone who has used it has had a great experience.”
After taking the position and talking about her experiences with cancer, Gallagher has found that people from the community feel comfortable speaking to her about their own.
“I feel like more people talk to me about it,” Gallagher said. “I feel like they feel more comfortable if you talk about your story and are open with it.”
The Firefly Sisterhood is all about sharing experiences through its peer-guide program that allows those with breast cancer to be matched with someone with similar life experiences such as age or race or marital status who has experienced breast cancer before and is in remission. The guides can give advice or just provide an ear to listen.
“I think it’s really important that they have that support and someone to talk to who has gone through it versus the support you get from your family and friends, which is obviously very important. But the women in our program who are their mentors are there to help and have gone through something very similar,” Gallagher said.
Cheri Brunetti, a guide from Rogers, joined as a volunteer for The Firefly Sisterhood in July due to her experience with breast cancer.
“When I was initially going through surgery, I shared a room with a woman who did not have anyone with her,” she said. “She was young and her mother had died from breast cancer at a young age. I then saw her at a surgery follow up and she was again alone. I felt so grateful to have my family by my side and concerned for her as she navigated the process by herself. Since that time, I have wanted to provide help where I can. When I heard about The Firefly Sisterhood, I knew it was the opportunity I had been looking for.”
According to Gallagher, requests for help from The Firefly Sisterhood spiked 27% last year due to the pandemic and have continued into 2021.
“So many women during COVID couldn’t go to any of their appointments with anyone,” Gallagher said. “So [The Firefly Sisterhood guide] was someone they could text, call, talk to right after doing all this because they couldn’t have any of that support during their treatments.”
If anyone wants to become a guide or has been diagnosed with breast cancer and wants to be matched with a guide, sign up at fireflysisterhood.org. The Firefly Sisterhood’s next event will be The Survivorship Seminar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Wooden Hill Brewing Company. Thursday, Nov. 18, will be the next new peer mentor training. People may RSVP for the event or training on The Firefly Sisterhood website.
