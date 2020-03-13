The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, March 2, through Sunday, March 8.
Monday, March 2
Officer was dispatched to take a mail theft report over the phone from a resident. The complainant stated the Deephaven Police Department had arrested a party and served a search warrant on his residence in which the complainant’s application for a line of home equity credit was located. The application was placed in the outgoing mailbox at the complainant’s Rogers home approximately two weeks before it was recovered by Deephaven PD.
Officers were dispatched to a drunk problem at the business at 13785 Rogers Drive. Reporting party said the intoxicated subject left the business with her young child. Officer located suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Officer made contact with the driver who had her 14 month old daughter in the backseat. Driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. DMT test was administered with a reading of .11. The 25-year-old female driver was transported to Hennepin County Jail for 3rd Degree DWI.
Tuesday, March 3
Officers were dispatched to Kohl’s for a possible theft in progress. The suspect took some items and walked out of the store. When officers arrived, the 22-year-old male suspect was arrested and booked at Rogers Police Department for gross misdemeanor theft.
Wednesday, March 4
Reporting party said subject attempted to take approximately 40 coffee creamers during a purchase at Denny’s. Subject was told she could not have that many creamers. Reporting party said subject became upset, swore at staff, called staff names, and left after returning most of the creamers. Reporting party said she wanted subject trespassed from the property. Officer located subject and personally served her with trespass notice.
Thursday, March 5
Officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a theft in progress at a retail business. Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and recovered $104 of property. The 46-year-old female suspect was issued a citation and released from the scene.
Officers were dispatched to a power pole on fire along County Road 81, near John Deere Lane. Rogers Fire responded to the location and worked with power company on the extinguishing the fire.
Rogers Police, Rogers Fire and North Ambulance responded to a personal injury crash at 141st Avenue and Mallard Drive. One driver suffered neck and knee pain from the crash. One female driver was arrested for probable cause. Female suspect declined any medical care. Female suspect was transported to the Rogers PD. A search warrant for a blood draw was requested. The 50-year-old female driver submitted to a blood test pursuant to the search warrant. She was then booked into Hennepin County Jail on Criminal Vehicular Operation and DWI charges.
Officer stopped vehicle for failing to maintain designated lane and speed at Main Street. Officer smelled strong odor of alcoholic beverage on driver’s breath and driver’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Driver admitted to consuming three drinks at a bar in Corcoran. Driver failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Preliminary Breath Test showed a reading of .201. The 34-year-old male driver was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Friday, March 6
Officers were dispatched to Target to meet with Loss Prevention. They were reporting a theft from yesterday of multiple security cameras. The suspect then went to Minnetonka and was arrested for a theft of multiple security cameras.
Sunday, March 8
Officer was dispatched to a domestic incident report, the reporting party was at the Rogers PD. The 28-year-old female reporting party was manipulated by a boyfriend in accompanying him against her wishes in an overnight car ride up to Kanabec County and Sherburne County while the suspect used and dealt narcotics. The suspect threatened harm to the reporting party’s pet and family if she didn’t accompany him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.