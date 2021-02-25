Tuesday, Feb. 16
Officer was dispatched to call a party from the 14100 block of Northdale Boulevard. A vehicle was tampered with and a dash camera was taken from that vehicle.
Officer responded to a phone call regarding an assault report. The reporting party decided to report as information as he did not want criminal charges.
Officer dispatched to a gas no pay at a business in the 13100 block of Main Street.
Crash on Interstate 94, state responded.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
A property damage accident in a private property business parking lot on Diamond Lake Road occurred between two vehicles.
A 4-vehicle, personal injury accident occurred on I-94 westbound, west of Main Street in Rogers. Three vehicles required tows and two ambulatory transports occurred. State patrol was assisted throughout and handled writing the crash.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident in the parking lot of a business in the 13000 block of George Weber Drive. Officer provided an accident exchange for each driver.
Officers were dispatched to an electrical fire at a residence in the 21000 block of Evergreen Trail. Officers were cleared by Rogers Fire.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch off of Rogers Drive in the 21300 block. Driver sustained no injuries, vehicle was pulled out and was still drive-able.
Officers were dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on Woodside Drive.
Dispatched to a crash with unknown injuries on I-94 and Main Street. Incident was a property damage crash.
Officer received information regarding a property damage accident on Interstate 94. State handled the crash.
Officer received information on a vehicle in the ditch on Interstate 94. State Patrol handled the incident.
Officers were called to an accident with unknown injuries on westbound I-94 just west of Main Street.
Officer was alerted by sergeant of an unknown injury accident on I-94 near Main Street. Officer arrived as State Patrol was on scene and handling the crash.
Officer responded to the 20000 block of Rogers Drive for a two vehicle property damage accident in the parking lot of the business.
Assisted Corcoran Police with booking a male at Rogers booking.
Friday, Feb. 19
Officer responded to a harassment report at a business on the 19000 block of Rogers Drive. An employee stated a customer was verbally harassing her and left the premises.
Dispatched to a traffic complaint of a vehicle all over the road. Officer stopped vehicle after observing same driving conduct. Driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Officers performed traffic stop on vehicle in the 13900 block of Lynch Drive. Juvenile driver showed signs of impairment, field sobriety was performed and driver was arrested. Driver was cited and released to parent.
