Tuesday, March 9
Officer responded to a three car property damage crash on southbound Main Street north of I-94 overpass.
An officer took a report of the theft of a catalytic converter and damage to a truck parked at a business on Diamond Lake Road.
An officer was dispatched to a property damage crash at 141st Avenue and Northdale Boulevard, reported to be blocking. The two vehicles were in the northbound lanes of Northdale Boulevard south of 141st Avenue. Vehicles were moved to a nearby parking lot.
Thursday, March 11
Officers responded to a business in the 14100 block of Northdale Boulevard to take a report of a stolen license plate.
Friday, March 12
Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and John Milless Drive. There were no injuries.
An officer observed crash occur on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 208. Crash cleared prior to arrival.
Saturday, March 13
Officers responded to a suspicious act in the block of Tucker Road. Officers arrived on scene and located a male in the act of stealing copper from a vacant house. The male was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Jail on criminal damage to property and theft charges.
Sunday, March 14
Officers responded to a residence in the 21800 block of 129th Avenue for a noise complaint. Officers spoke with involved party and advised to turn music down.
Dispatched to a traffic complaint on a suspected impaired driver. Officer located the vehicle and arrested the driver for DWI. He was read the breath test advisory and consented to a breath test. Driver was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on third degree DWI charges.
Dispatched to traffic complaint at Main Street and I-94. Located and stopped vehicle. Driver appeared impaired. Failed one Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Refused to complete further tests. Refused to submit to Preliminary Breath Test. Driver arrested for DWI.
Monday, March 15
An officer responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and Diamond Lake Road South.
Officers responded to a damage to property report following a road rage incident near the intersection of Highway 101 and John Milless Drive. The driver stated a window of his vehicle was punched after a road rage incident.
