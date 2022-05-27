Sunday, May 15
- Officer dispatched to the 19300 block of Creekside Trail for a complaint of flying lanterns being released over neighboring residences. Officer spoke with the an individual who said that he released the biodegradable lanterns and advised him of the complaint.
- Officer dispatched to the 22600 block of Marie Avenue for found property. Caller reported a wheelchair was left in their front yard. CSO/CEO picked up wheelchair and placed in evidence for safe keeping.
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a report of an appliance fire at a business on 134th Ave. Officers arrived and learned that one employee had been on scene, working in the kitchen, when a small fire started near one of the ovens. The employee put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was able to get out of the building. No injuries were reported. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and inspected the building.
Monday, May 16
- An officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles located in the 22100 block Brenly Way. No injuries were reported. A crash exchange form was provided to both drivers and a State Crash Report was later completed.
Tuesday, May 17
- A semi was observed to be parked overnight for multiple days in a city lot, which prohibits overnight and semi parking located along 134th Ave. and Rogers Drive. After multiple efforts were made to locate the registered owner, the vehicle was ultimately towed to Burda’s.
- Officer located a downed street sign at the intersection of Rogers Drive and Brockton Lane. Streets department was made aware.
Wednesday, May 18
- Officer was dispatched to a theft report of a catalytic converter from a vehicle located in the 12500 block Fletcher Lane.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft report at a business in the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road. Officer spoke with an employee of the business who wished to have the suspect trespassed from the business. The employee stated the business would not be pursuing legal action against the suspect.
Thursday, May 19
- Officer took a hit and run report where a white Dodge pick up hit a parked car and left the scene located in the 13500 block Northdale Blvd 300.
- An email was forwarded from a motorist who reported a dead deer on I-94 in the lanes that caused damage to her vehicle. State Patrol dispatch was contacted who found it on camera and will send a truck to remove. The motorist was also provided State’s dispatch phone number via email for report purposes.
Friday, May 20
- Officers presented safety and fraud prevention information to a community group located in the 23900 block Rivers Edge Road.
Saturday, May 21
- Officer came upon a rear end crash. Vehicle one rear ended vehicle two at a stop sign for Memorial Drive at Main Street. No injuries reported. State Accident report completed. Driver one issued citations for driving after revocation and no insurance.
- Officer received a call regarding a lost cat located in the 12600 block Main St. Officer was advised that the cat was not lost but stuck in the residents storage shed. Caller stated he is waiting to hear back from the landlord for a key. Caller stated he will call 911 again if he is unable to get his cat out.
- A license plate was located on I-94 as officer was out on an accident. The license plate is now an old plate (likely applied for new registration and therefore will be marked for disposal. Attempted to contact owner, but no luck as voicemail was full.
- Officers were called to an accident with unknown injuries located along County Road 81 and Interstate 94. On scene, it was determined that a single vehicle had its wheel come off and roll away, with the vehicle sustaining minor damage as it came to rest on the shoulder of I-94 near Brockton Lane. No injuries for either occupant. They were assisted in calling a private tow and getting their tire transported to a shop of their choice where their vehicle was towed to.
Sunday, May 22
- Info on a PD hit and run on Main at South Diamond Lake Road. Officers tied up on priority call. State Patrol advised and handled.
