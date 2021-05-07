Monday, April 26
An officer received information on a crash on I-94 near Main Street. State Patrol handled the crash.
Officers received a call to check on a truck that had sparks and smoke coming from underneath the vehicle. The truck was last seen headed eastbound on I-94. The call was transferred to State Patrol.
Officers assisted Plymouth PD on attempt to locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run incident that caused a fatality. Unfounded.
Tuesday, April 27
Investigations received a report forwarded from the Carver County Sheriffs Office regarding a scam/theft by swindle that occurred in Rogers.
Officers responded to a theft report at a business on the 12000 block of Fletcher Lane. The victim reported a catalytic converter taken from their vehicle.
Wednesday, April 28
An officer advised on an accident I-94 east of Main Street.
An officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for traffic control device as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. An officer smelled the odor of alcohol and bloodshot watery eyes. Driver failed SFSTs and was arrested.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report from a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
Information was taken on a two-vehice property damage accident on westbound I-94 that State Patrol was already made aware of.
Investigations received a hit and run, property damage, crash report from the city of Rogers. Evidence at the crash scene indicated a passenger vehicle drove through a fence and damage was done to a city well pump. The suspect vehicle was tracked down and identified.
An employee at a business reported suspicious activity after a male was seen near a vehicle without license plates, taking the tags off of pairs of shoes and throwing some of the tags to the ground. There is surveillance camera footage from the incident.
An officer was dispatched to a minor property damage accident in the cul de sac of Blue Stem Court. Xcel energy truck scratched tire of a personal vehicle and company needed police case number. Crash exchange given to both parties.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was driving in yards and stopping randomly. Officers located the vehicle and observed signs of impairment from the driver. The driver was requested to submit to standard field sobriety tests. The driver failed the tests and was arrested.
Thursday, April 29
An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident in a parking lot of a business in the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. Officer completed crash exchange form. State Accident report filed.
Officers were dispatched to a business on Rogers Drive for a report of a disturbance involving an angry customer. Officers spoke with employees who did not feel comfortable walking to their cars and requested an escort.
Friday, April 30
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed failing to maintain its lane. Driver showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was cited, booked, and released.
Dispatched to a property damage crash involving a single vehicle. Driver was arrested for DWI. Driver refused to submit to a breath test. Driver was booked at Hennepin County Jail. Vehicle was towed by Burda’s Towing.
An officer responded to a damage to a mail box report at a residence on the 21000 block of 141st Avenue N. The reporting party stated he wanted the report taken as information.
An officer responded to a theft of fuel from a business on the 13000 block of Main Street.
An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident in the parking lot of a business located in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road S.
Sunday, May 2
Officers responded to the residence on intoxicated male who refused to let his family sleep. Officers spoke to the subject who agreed to quiet down and go to bed.
An officer responded to a theft report of tools at an apartment on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard.
An officer responded to a minor property damage accident in a business parking lot on Rogers Drive. The driver of a pickup truck was backing out of a parking space and side swiped the right side of an occupied parked vehicle in the parking space to the left. The officer completed a crash exchange form for both drivers.
An officer responded to a theft from a vehicle report at an apartment on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard.
Officers responded to a threat in progress at a church on the 10900 block of Trail Haven Road.
Monday, May 3
An officer responded to a report of a theft from a storage unit at an apartment on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard.
