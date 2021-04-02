Monday, March 22
Rogers Police Department received a crime report from another police jurisdiction. The crime report was in regards to several prescription frauds.
An officer responded to a gas drive-off at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road S. The reporting party stated it occurred the night prior.
The Rogers Police Department received an email complaint about a business that was violating the mask mandates.
Officers dispatched to a hit and run accident near 141st Avenue N. and James Road. Officers located suspected vehicle and believed he was having a medical episode. Officer completed an accident exchange and the driver was transported by North Memorial.
Tuesday, March 23
An officer was dispatched to call an apartment manager who has concerns about a tenant and possible violations relating to building policy. Officer called and spoke with the manager. No further action, civil matter.
An officer dispatched to a property damage accident near the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 94 off ramp. Officer took pictures and filled out accident exchange form for both drivers.
Wednesday, March 24
An officer responded to a phone call regarding a threat at a business near the 14000 block of James Road. The reporting party stated a recently terminated employee was making threats toward the reporting party. The reporting party stated he wanted the report taken as information.
Thursday, March 25
Motorist in truck involved in minor personal injury accident with another driver in an SUV. The accident led to the SUV being towed from the scene and the SUV driver complaining of neck pain.
Friday, March 26
Officers were dispatched to a crash unknown injuries on westbound I-94 near Brockton Lane. Officers arrived on scene and found the party to be uninjured. Driver was found to be impaired and arrested for DWI. She was booked at the Rogers Police Department on fourth degree DWI charges and released with a citation.
Officers responded to a personal injury accident in the 26000 block of 141st Avenue. Driver suffered numerous injuries. Officers provided care until North Ambulance and Rogers Fire arrived.
A gas drive-off was reported at a business in Rogers. Suspect known and identified by employees.
Dispatched to a three car head on crash. No injuries upon arrival. Driver one cited for fail to yield when turning left.
Officers were dispatched to a car theft that had just occurred at a gas station on Main Street. Hennepin County Deputies located the vehicle on I-94 in Maple Grove. The driver was stopped and taken into custody. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. The vehicle was returned to the victim.
Saturday, March 27
An officer was called to take a theft report at a business where a felony-level amount of property was stolen.
Sunday, March 28
A two-vehicle property damage accident was reported at a business parking lot in the 21900 block of S. Diamond Lake Road.
An officer stopped vehicle for speed on Territorial Road. Driver was arrested for DWI.
