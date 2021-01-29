Monday, Jan. 18
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. Driver showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was transported back to the Rogers PD, cited, and released.
An officer was dispatched to a two vehicle PD crash occurring at SDLR and Rogers Drive.
An individual cited and trespassed from a Rogers retail store following a shoplifting incident in January 2020 called to the PD. He was confirming the trespass order had lapsed. No further action.
An officer took a report of a counterfeit $100 bill that a customer tried to pass at a restaurant on Main Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, during the stop investigation the male driver fled on foot from the scene. The vehicle and trailer it was pulling were later determined to be stolen. Officers from Dayton, Corcoran and Hennepin County assisted Rogers PD as a perimeter was set up. Hennepin County K9 tracked the suspect and he was later found southeast of the stop at another business. A taser was deployed by another agency as the suspect fled from the deputy when he was located. He was taken into custody and after being medically cleared, transported to Hennepin County Jail.
An officer was dispatched to a property damage crash report on Main Street and Interstate 94.
Officers and fire responded to an appliance fire in a residence. Upon arrival fire was out and minor damage was sustained to kitchen.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
A Rogers resident reported mail theft from her mailbox, with confirmed delivery verifying at least one item was delivered but not received.
Officers were dispatched to a possible car theft report on Goldenrod Lane.
CSO/CEO received a complaint from administration about political signage.
Thursday, Jan. 21
An officer dispatched to a no pay at a gas station at Diamond Lake Road. Officer retrieved theft of fuel complaint, receipt and video surveillance of no pay.
An officer was investigating a suspicious activity report, when it became known that a possible theft and damage to property incident had occurred at the same business. The business confirmed a theft and the driver gave a false name.
An officer was dispatched to the 13000 block of Rogers Drive for a reported theft that occurred earlier.
Dispatched to a property damage accident blocking the intersection of 141st Avenue and Northdale Boulevard.
Friday, Jan. 22
An officer responded to a property damage accident near the intersection of Diamond Lake Road South and Highway 101.
Officer was dispatched to a two vehicle PD crash that occurred on northbound Rogers Drive south of SDLR. Both vehicles had pulled into an adjacent fast food restaurant. When the Officer arrived only one vehicle remained, that driver stated the other driver was uncooperative in providing the required information.
Saturday, Jan. 23
An officer came upon three individuals climbing over a fence after driving a vehicle into the ditch westbound I-94. Officer spoke with the juvenile female driver and advised she have the vehicle removed from the ditch by a tow company. Officer spoke with father and advised the same. No damage to public property was observed.
Officer dispatched to a theft from auto in the 21000 block of 141st Ave N. A window was broken out and a purse was taken. Purse was later recovered.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Officer responded to a phone call regarding a theft from a vehicle report. The reporting party stated her window was smashed out and items were taken.
