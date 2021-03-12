Monday, March 1
An officer was dispatched to meet with a party involved in a property damage crash occurring at Rogers Drive and Brockton Lane. The party slid into the median divider and caused considerable damage to her vehicle and damaged several median signs.
An officer was dispatched to take a felony theft report from a Rogers retail store, a male suspect committed the theft on Feb. 25.
Rogers Police Department was advised of a COVID-19 compliance complaint against a local business.
Officers dispatched to a possible vehicle fire at a business on the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers arrived and spoke with the owner of the vehicle who stated his front driver side brake pad had caught fire but had stopped burning prior to officers arrival.
Tuesday, March 2
A customer of a Rogers convenience store called with a concern over customers failure to wear face masks inside the store on Main Street. Officer relayed the concern to the management of the business.
Officer responded to a property damage accident at John Milless Drive and Main Street. Officer exchanged driver information and photographed damage. Both drivers were attempting to take a right hand turn on red.
Wednesday, March 3
Executive order violation at Diamond Lake Road. Officer spoke to business owner about complaint.
An officer responded to an apartment complex for a fire alarm at 13600 Commerce Boulevard. Rogers Fire arrived as smoke was noticed coming from an apartment.
Officers responded to a PD accident at Rogers Drive and Diamond Lake South. No injuries. One vehicle was towed.
Thursday, March 4
An officer was called to a business to take a theft report of a catalytic converter that was cut off from a vehicle overnight at 14144 Northdale Boulevard.
Officers responded to a two vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of George Weber Drive and Commerce Boulevard.
Friday, March 5
Officers observed a parked vehicle with the doors open and two occupants passed out in the running vehicle. Officers performed a welfare check on the occupants and found both to be impaired by alcohol. Driver showed signs of impairment through SFST’s and was arrested. He was read the breath test advisory and consented to a breath test. The driver was booked at the Rogers Police Department and was released with a citation for fourth degree DWI.
Rogers Police responded to assist Dayton PD on a crash at County Road 81 and Holly Lane, involving a semi that struck a traffic control device at the rail road crossing.
An officer was dispatched to a property damage Hit and Run of a parked car on John Milless Drive.
An officer dispatched to a property damage accident near the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Boulevard.
Saturday, March 6
Rogers Police responded to a call of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant at 136th Avenue.
Sunday, March 7
Officers responded to a two vehicle crash occurring at South Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Boulevard. Both vehicles were towed and one driver was verbally warned for failure to yield the right of way.
An officer dispatched to a hit deer near the intersection of Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane. Driver stated deer ran off after being hit and officers were unable to locate it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.