The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 23.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Officers were dispatched to a phone call from an employee at a business at the 21000 block of Industrial Blvd. regarding an attempted scam. The employee received an automated call from their power company stating their power would be turned off today and to press a number to talk to a customer service agent. The agent was a male that hung up the phone as soon as the employee started asking questions. The employee realized it was a scam and notified the power company. No money was exchanged.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft that had just occurred. Officers received information regarding the vehicle the suspects fled in. The vehicle was located and stopped as officers investigated the incident. A juvenile and 21-year-old male were cited and released from the scene.
Officers were dispatched to Territorial Road, near the Crow River, for a personal injury crash involving a single vehicle. The driver of the vehicle admittedly drove her vehicle off the roadway in an attempt to commit suicide. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol and was transported to a hospital on a welfare transport. Officer obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood as it was executed. The vehicle was towed.
Friday, Feb. 21
Officers were dispatched to a unwanted party at a shipping distribution center at Rogers Drive. Officers arrived and business management and security we speaking with the subject of the call. Human resources employee, mentioned, indicated she had advised the subject to leave the property twice and he failed to comply. The subject denied being asked to leave but departed while officers were on site. Subject was advised of his obligation to depart when asked to leave, no further action.
Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at a Kohl’s An adult female was observed filling a duffel bag full of clothing and leaving the store without making an attempt to purchase it. Loss prevention confronted the female in the parking lot as she dropped the bag and got into a vehicle, leaving the area. A squad car was in the vicinity and located the car as it was stopped nearby. The 44-year-old female was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and transported to the Rogers Police Department where she requested an ambulance. The female was seen by medics and cleared as she was booked and released before receiving a citation. The vehicle was impounded due to blocking traffic and owner/registration issues.
Officer was dispatched to Target to meet with loss prevention staff. Officer obtained a report and information on a gross misdemeanor theft of two vacuum cleaners earlier in the day. The suspect is known to Rogers Police and this incident will be added to a pending complaint in related cases.
Saturday, Feb. 22
A truck was observed making differing traffic violations, which led to a traffic stop on the vehicle/driver. The male driver burnt his hand with his cigarette and had delayed movements along with poor balance through the duration of the contact with him. He failed field tests and blew a .23 on the. The 46-year-old male was booked at Hennepin County jail on a second degree DWI, and his company truck is subject to forfeiture. His passenger also self-admitted to be drunk was picked up by her sister.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Officer was dispatched to a theft report at the residence at Orchid Avenue. Officer called the reporting party that stated sometime within the last two days a package inside of his mailbox was cut open and the contents were taken.
