Monday, March 15
An officer responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and Diamond Lake Road S.
Officers responded to a damage to property report following a road rage incident near the intersection of Highway 101 and John Milless Drive. The driver stated a window of his vehicle was punched after a road rage incident.
Officers responded to a theft report at a business on the 12000 block of Ironwood Circle. Officers learned a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle in the parking lot.
An officer responded to a report of a vehicle in the median after hitting a sign near the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Hynes Road. Officer gave a crash exchange to the driver and tagged the sign for Rogers Public Works.
Officers dispatched to a one car accident with unknown injuries in the 20100 block of Territorial Road. Vehicle went off of road and struck a utility pole. Xcel energy notified. Driver and passenger transported by North paramedics to Maple Grove Hospital. Yellow tag left on scene and state accident report filed.
Officers dispatched to a property damage accident on I-94. Officers took call as information as State Patrol was already advised.
Tuesday, March 16
An officer responded to a phone call regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party had his credit card information stolen and used to purchase items online.
Wednesday, March 17
Officers responded to a property damage accident near the intersection of 141st Avenue and Main Street. Parties had pulled into a nearby lot.
Officers were dispatched to a physical domestic at a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. An adult male was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Jail on domestic assault and obstructing legal process charges.
Thursday, March 18
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 21500 block of South Diamond Lake Road for theft of fuel.
Friday, March 19
A theft of an out of state permanent semi trailer license plate was taken from a business in Rogers.
An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident involving two vehicles. A citation was issued for improper change of course.
Saturday, March 20
An officer responded to a report of a grass fire near the 22000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and handled call.
Officers dispatched to a loud party occurring in the community room of an apartment complex in the 20800 block of County Road 81.
Sunday, March 21
Officers dispatched to a runaway juvenile from a residence in the 14000 block of Jessica Drive. Runaway was located by father.
Officers dispatched to a injury accident on I-94 near Brockton Lane.
