Monday, Feb. 22
Officers received information regarding Rogers Fire assisting Otsego with a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence.
Rogers Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle roll over on the westbound I-94 median west of County Road 144. Minnesota State Patrol and Rogers Fire assisted at the roll over, Rogers Officer provided closure of the inside lane forward of the scene.
Officer was dispatched to a minor PD accident report in a residential development under construction. A private company was clearing snow from the roadway and a truck, Unit 1, had backed up into another vehicle, Unit 2. Officer exchanged information with the drivers.
Officer responded to a property damage accident near Main Street and Diamond Lake Road S. One vehicle rear-ended the other at a stop light; however, no injuries or tow required. Driver verbally warned for following too closely.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
School Resource Officer was notified of a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot during the day.
Rogers PD received an anonymous narcotics complaint about an odor of marijuana smoke at an apartment building on John Milless Drive.
School Resource Officer was notified by a student that their vehicle was vandalized during the school day. SRO observed white paint on each window with drawings and sayings however; the paint was able to be washed off.
Officer working TZD stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. Upon contact, driver appeared to be under the influence. Driver showed signs of impairment through SFST’s and was arrested. He was transported to the Rogers PD and read the breath test advisory.
Officers dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at a business in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officers attempted to locate suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver appeared to be under the influence and showed signs of impairment. Driver was arrested and transported to the Rogers Police Department where she consented to a breath test.
Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident at Main Street and Interstate 94.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident at Main Street and Industrial Boulevard. Officer arrived as the drivers already exchanged information and no longer required assistance from officer.
Officer dispatched to a drunk problem at a hotel located in the 21800 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Return call for a drunk problem involving the same male subject at a business located in the 21800 block of Industrial Boulevard. Officer made contact with manager who wanted the subject removed from the business and trespassed.
Officers were dispatched to a gun pointing incident that occurred on westbound I-94 in Rogers. The suspect vehicle was stopped by Wright County and detained. Officers responded and took custody of the male and firearm associated with the incident. Male was interviewed and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on second degree assault charges and carrying a firearm without a permit.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Maple Grove PD was dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the I-494/94 split. Motorcycle was found to be abandoned with no driver around. Rogers PD was advised that the motorcycle was possibly stolen from an apartment complex located in the 13600 block of Commerce Boulevard. Officer made contact with the registered owner of the motorcycle and his daughter who had control over the motorcycle, who confirmed it to be stolen.
Officer was dispatched to a business in the 11000 block of Justen Circle for a theft of a catalytic converter.
Officers responded to a jackknifed truck and trailer on I-94 and Brockton. Officers managed the scene until State Patrol arrived. No injuries.
Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed crossing over the lane divider and fog lines. Driver showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was transported back to the Rogers PD, cited, and released.
Officers responded to an accident unknown injuries on I-94 at Brockton. Officers arrived on scene and assisted State Patrol with checking parties for injuries and getting the vehicle towed. One transported to the hospital. State Patrol handled and officers cleared.
Friday, Feb. 26
Officers were dispatched to a missing person report. Officers were in the process of searching for the subject as he was located in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Officer spoke with the reporting party regarding a property damage accident with an unoccupied vehicle on Jasmine Way. The reporting party stated he had exchanged information with the other party.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Heather Ridge Drive and River Crest Drive for a male carrying a long arm weapon. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject who was reported to possibly have a pellet gun or .22 caliber rifle.
Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident on Main Street at I-94. No injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Dispatched to a traffic complaint. Caller said vehicle was driving in the wrong lanes of traffic. Officer located vehicle and checked vehicle speed at 68/55. Officer stopped vehicle and arrested driver for DWI.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Officer responded to a single vehicle accident on southbound Main Street, over 141st Avenue. The driver stated she lost control and slammed into the barrier wall.
A single-vehicle collision with a sign was reported by a motorist on Industrial Boulevard and Main Street. The information for a State Accident report was obtained, a yellow-tag was completed and photos were taken.
