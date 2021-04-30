Monday, April 19
An officer took information regarding a stalled semi truck on Interstate 94 and Main Street. State Patrol handled call.
An officer responded to a report of a lost phone that occurred near two business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road S. The officer learned the reporting party was calling on behalf of the property owner. The reporting party asked questions regarding reporting options and stated she would contact the property owner and decide how they want to proceed. The officer has not heard back from the property owner.
An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint of a vehicle traveling below speed limit and swerving at Main Street and County Road 81. Officer spoke with the driver at a business. No issues.
An officer assisted parties involved in an accident that occurred a few days prior at Interstate 94 and Main Street. The drivers exchanged basic information when the accident occurred but did not provide insurance info to each other. Officer mailed an exchange form to each driver.
Officers responded to a report of an unwanted party at a residence on the 13000 block of Hyacinth Drive. When officers arrived, they learned no one was at the residence. Officers attempted to contact the reporting party but were unsuccessful.
Officer responded to the hit and run accident that occurred at the business on April 14 at 13500 Rogers Drive. According to the reporting party driver caused damage to the drive thru maximum height pole.
Wednesday, April 21
Officers responded to the domestic between a mother and her adult daughter fighting over a cell phone on Hill Place Drive. Officers found no signs of anything physical taking place.
Dispatched to a business fire on George Weber Drive. Officer arrived on scene and located a large amount of smoke and an active fire coming from a trash bailer. Officer assisted in evacuating the building. Rogers and Dayton Fire responded and handled.
Thursday, April 22
Wright County requested K9 to their traffic stop for a narcotics sniff in St. Michael. K9 Zeus provided positive alerts on the vehicle, where narcotics were found. Wright County handling charges.
Officer dispatched to a property damage accident a business in the 13400 block of Commerce Boulevard. Officer gave crash exchange to both drivers. State accident report filed.
Saturday, April 24
Officers prepared and assisted during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2021.
Sunday, April 25
A two-vehicle property damage accident was reported after the vehicles had moved from the accident scene, to a gas station lot at Diamond Lake Road and Rogers Drive.
