Monday, Feb. 8
Officers responded to a personal injury accident on Highway 101 near 141st Ave. Two vehicles were involved, one a commercial vehicle. One party was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.
A vehicle spin out was reported on the flyover ramp/bridge from westbound I-94 to northbound Hwy 101.
A Rogers officer checked the area but the vehicle was gone. State Patrol was advised since it was interchange related.
Officers responded to a gas odor at a business on the 20000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officer assisted employees with evacuation until Rogers Fire arrived on scene. Rogers Fire determined the gas odor to be sewer gas.
Officers responded to a resident in the PD lobby in regards to a theft report.
The victim stated their accounts were hacked and their credit card information was obtained.
Officer was requested by Burdas Towing to assist on a vehicle pull out. Vehicle struck county sign before going into ditch at Territorial Road and 141st Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Officer dispatched to a damage to property and theft from auto that occurred in the 14200 block of James Road.
Officers were dispatched a property damage accident at Rogers Drive and South Diamond Lake Road. There were no injuries and one vehicle was towed.
Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident at Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue.
No injuries, neither vehicle was towed. At fault driver was issued a citation.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Officer was dispatched to a business in the 19000 block of Rogers Drive after an employee found a container with a small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana on the floor at the business.
The officer took custody of the suspected narcotic and placed into evidence for destruction.
Friday, Feb. 12
Officers were dispatched to a property damage crash that was blocking the left lane of I-94. Officers stayed on scene until state patrol arrived and handled the incident.
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch that was determined to be a single vehicle (truck) roll-over pi/accident. The party was out, walking around, but refusing medical attention.
He was being assisted by another motorist and a witness who was in that vehicle.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident on westbound Interstate near 141st Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to an accident with unknown injuries that was determined to be a single vehicle (truck) rollover accident needing a tow due to totaling/disabling of the vehicle.
The driver denied medical attention, but spoke of being sore.
Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident on Rogers Drive.
There were no injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Officers dispatched to a disturbance at a business located in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Reporting party stated she got into an altercation with another driver after he hit the door of her vehicle. Both parties were spoken to. One of the parties voluntarily left the business to resolve the situation. No charges.
