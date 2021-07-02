Monday, June 21
An officer was dispatched to a property damage hit and run which occurred on northbound Main Street to eastbound SDLR. The driver of the striking vehicle told the other driver she didn’t have insurance and left the scene. The case will be forwarded to the Detective unit.
Officers were dispatched to check on an adult female who was reportedly slumped over the steering wheel at a gas station. The woman was found conscious and alert. Two children in the care of the woman were determined to be questionable for her to have custody. They were held with the assistance of Hennepin County Child Protection and later reunited with their mother from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The subject of the call went by ambulance to Maple Grove Hospital.
Officers responded to a house fire near the 13000 block of Hynes Court. Rogers Fire handled the call and investigated the incident.
An officer responded to a two car PD crash at Main Street and SDLR. Drivers were exchanged information and a State Crash report will be completed.
Officer responded to a single vehicle that struck a power pole on Tucker Road near Park Drive. Officer tended to the patient who complained of back pain. Patient was transported to the hospital and the power company was called out to fix the damaged pole.
Wednesday, June 23
A phone call for a theft report was taken regarding stolen license plates from a vehicle that was parked on storage property at Hynes Road.
An officer was dispatched to a minor front to rear property damage accident at Industrial Boulevard and Main. One vehicle had minor rear damage as the other vehicle had no damage. Accident exchange was provided to both drivers.
Dispatched to a property damage crash at Main Street and John Milless Drive. V1 failed to yield to right of way of V2. No injuries, no tows. Crosswalk button post knocked from ground. Public Works on-call notified.D1 cited for offense.
K-9 assist to Maple Grove PD for a narcotics sniff on a traffic stop at I-94 and Weaver Lake. Positive alert given. Vehicle search found methamphetamine.
Thursday, June 24
An officer responded to a PD accident with the driver’s having pulled into a local Rogers business at 141st Avenue. On scene it was determined that the accident happened in Maple Grove on the I-94/494 split. State Patrol was contacted for the parties, with a trooper responding to handle the crash.
An officer was dispatched to a business to speak with HR concerning a terminated employee. A manager has been receiving text messages and phone calls from the subject and they are concerned about it escalating. Officer provided information/options on how to proceed and it was decided that no LE intervention would occur at this time. No further action.
Officers were called to a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive where a male was in his vehicle near the employing parking area. The male was reported to be and was found inside the vehicle, laying back, on his phone, and naked within public view to anyone walking by.
Driver of a pickup truck pulling a boat backed into victim’s car on Rogers Drive, causing damage to victim’s car. Suspect failed to report incident.
Rogers officers were dispatched to assist MSP on a hit and run vehicle crash unknown injuries occurring on eastbound I-94 just east of the Rogers exit. It was reported a semi pushed a vehicle into the median barrier. Officer located a blue mini van with substantial damage to both sides and a blown front driver tire driving east bound near County Road 81. The vehicle pulled off and the driver was ID’D by MN ID. She reported driving in the inside lane and being struck by a semi, unknown description or plate. There were no injuries to her or her four children. They were going to wait for MSP well off the R shoulder and were instructed to remain in the vehicle. MSP was advised.
Friday, June 25
An officer responded to a two vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of 141st Ave and Rogers Drive.
Driver traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Hwy. 101. Driver stopped and arrested for DWI.
Saturday, June 26
Officers responded to a report of a male down in the ditch near the 21000 block of Industrial Boulevard. Officers woke up the male and learned the party was intoxicated and attempted to walk home sometime during the evening. The male was transported to his residence.
On officer responded to a theft report at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. The victim stated her cell phone was stolen out of her cart while shopping.
Sunday, June 27
An officer responded to a retail store parking lot for a PD crash. A driver was reporting his pulled PWC trailer clipped a parked vehicle. The party responsible for the parked car was also present. The parties were exchanged information.
