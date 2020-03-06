The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, March 1.
Monday, Feb. 24
Officers heard a neighboring city get dispatched to a crash involving a car rolled over on its roof on Trail Haven Road and 109th Ave., on Corcoran bordering roadways that could have been in Rogers. Officers arrived on scene and saw that the vehicle was unoccupied, with a witness advising that an individual was seen walking on a nearby roadway. Officers came across a male walking on foot who was stumbling and eventually admitted to driving. A 29-year-old male was later arrested for DWI by Corcoran PD who had jurisdiction.
Officers were dispatched to a business on the 22000 block of Industrial Blvd. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke with staff who stated he last saw the vehicle Saturday and noticed it was gone Monday. He was in possession of both sets of keys and the company didn’t have any cameras. An officer went to a neighboring business to see if they have any footage.
Officer was driving by and noticed black thick smoke coming from a roof at a business in the 21000 block of 141st Avenue. Officer spoke to a party that was working on the roof and he requested to have fire. Rogers Fire arrived and took over the scene.
Officer was dispatched to suspicious activity at a business in Rogers at Main and 147th. Officer spoke to lost prevention who identified that a female inside the store was quickly selecting multiple high value items before going into the fitting room. Female attempted to pay for items but was declined for the sale on her payment of choice for unknown reasons. Female left the store with officer following the vehicle for any new reported issues/conduct. Officer observed driving conduct and performed a traffic stop. Driver was revoked and had a misdemeanor theft warrant. Driver also admitted to stealing a sweatshirt from the business. Release receipt was completed and the 37-year-old female driver was cited for theft and driving after revocation.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Officer performed a traffic stop and arrested a driver who had a misdemeanor warrant. The arrested party requested someone to come to the scene and deliver the bail money. When the subject arrived to deliver the money, the Officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. All three occupants in the vehicle were in possession of narcotics and were placed under arrest. All three occupants, a 26 year old male, 20 year old female and 19 year old female were transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Officers responded to several calls regarding attempted and successful passing of a counterfeit $100 at Diamond Lake Road. Officers were able to track down the suspect vehicle and take one male into custody. The 24-year-old male was in possession of a counterfeit bill at the time of arrest. The suspect was transported back to the Rogers PD and interviewed.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Officer stopped a vehicle that came speeding up behind the squad at I-94 and County 81. Upon contact, officer observed a methamphetamine pipe in the center console in plain view. The car also smelled of marijuana. Upon search of the vehicle, the male was found to be in possession of brass knuckles as well. The 24-year-old male was released with a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon and drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that almost collided with the fully marked squad car. Upon contact, officer believed the driver to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Driver submitted to field tests and showed signs of impairment. The 28-year-old female was arrested and transported to the Rogers Police Department. A search warrant was obtained for the drivers blood. After blood was drawn, she was transported to the Hennepin County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and DWI.
