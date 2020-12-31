This year, the Rogers Police Department modified its annual Shop with a Cop program to bring some cheer to the community during pandemic restrictions. The event took place at the new Rogers Event Center.
Trending Now
-
Neighbors Eatery owners sued for opening Princeton location against Walz orders
-
Dayton looks at Kwik Trip proposal
-
Tow trucks line Osseo street in remembrance of Cardinal Towing owner
-
Frustration, worries continue for restaurant owners
-
Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose school district appoints new activities director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.