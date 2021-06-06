Police officers in Rogers soon will have 28 body worn cameras (BWC) 10 squad car camera packages, and 31 Tasers.
The Rogers City Council on May 25 approved a five-year contract for the purchase of all three items, at an initial cost of $418,508, and a projected cost of $115,000 annually, including additional hours for data requests and redactions.
“Currently, our police officers do not have BWCs, and instead have antiquated audio mic packs that are carried on their person, which are synced to their squad car cameras,” Police Chief Dan Wills said. “When an officer gets too far from their squad car, they lose audio connectivity on their mic packs, and audio data from public interactions is not recorded.”
Reliability of the current squad cameras has waned over the years, according to Wills. “We have encountered instances when the squad car audio/video data was lost,” he said.
The new technology is likely to result in an increase in the number of data requests from the public and attorneys, according to Wills.
“Public demand for police transparency is more than ever before,” Wills said. He added that anticipated upcoming police reform measures will require more accountability from police. “We believe some police reform measures will come down during the summer,” he said.
In addition to enhancing police officer safety and reducing liability, the new equipment also is aimed at promoting public trust and transparency, Wills said.
Mayor Rick Ihli noted that Rogers started talking about enhanced equipment as long as five years ago, but that it was “pooh-poohed” at the time.
“Seeing how things have unfolded during the last two years, I think we have kept the city and officers safe,” Ihli said. “I think we have to bite the bullet.”
Councilor Mark Eiden agreed that “it is a difficult pill to swallow and will have “a difficult impact on the budget. But it’s prudent that we get on board.”
Police personnel
In another police-related item, the council accepted the resignation of 10-year employee Kris Tomasko from the Police Department and appointed her to the position of Records Management Technician/TAC. “Unfortunately, she is no longer available to do her police officer’s job,” Wills said.
“Ms. Tomasko has been performing both of the Records Management Technician roles in a restricted duty capacity for over a year, and her performance has been exceptional,” Wills said. “She is excited about this opportunity, and is pleased she will be retained as an employee for the city of Rogers.
“Kris has done a great job with the Police Department,” Ihli said. “It’s fortunate that we can have her in this position.”
The council also approved recruiting to fill Tomasko’s vacated Police Department slot, to return the department from 20 sworn officers to its authorized total of 21.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the council that area police departments are having a hard time recruiting candidates, and noted that it has been rumored that some police departments are offering $5,000 hiring bonuses as an enticement for prospective applicants.
“Several years ago, we got 220 applicants for one open job; now we get 25,” Stahmer said, adding that the city is hoping to build a hiring roster to help fill future openings.
Utility, Public Works positions
The council approved the promotion of Andrew Simmons to the position of Public Works superintendent, and the appointment of Wally Knapp to the Utilities Supervisor job. It also authorized advertising to fill the position vacated by Dan Janish, who retired March 30 as Rogers utilities supervisor, after 26 years of service.
Simmons is an existing employee in the Water Resources Technician position in the Public Works Department, responsible for interaction with all Public Works and Utility staff. “Mr. Simmons is the city’s representative for all stormwater-related improvements and Elm Creek Watershed proceedings,” Seifert said. “Mr. Simmons is also a key member in the development review process and construction inspection and other field-related issues.”
Knapp, named Utility Supervisor to replace Dan Janish, has worked for the city of Rogers since 1999, Seifert said. He has been in the Utility Lead position for the last seven years.
“It is really fortunate that we have continuity and skill sets with Andrew and Wally,” Stahmer said. “I am very confident in these moves.”
Ihli said the council has been remiss in not publicly extoling the work of people in the city’s Public Works Department, “who do an awesome job at all hours of the day and night.”
Replied Seifert, “Our employees take the delivery of water very seriously.”
The city also will advertise for a Utilities Operator III- HEO position.
Audit presentation
In other action, the council heard a presentation on the city’s 2020 audit by Andrew Berg, CPA and partner with Abdo, Eick & Meyers.
“There were no issues with the audit,” Berg said.
In a memo to the City Council, Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska said the city again received an unqualified opinion, the highest-level opinion that may be issued on the financial statements. “There were no material audit adjustments, internal control deficiencies or instances of non-compliance found,” Bruska said.
Bruska said the audit process went well, with the assistance of city staff working in conjunction with the accounting firm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.