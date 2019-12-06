Two more requests to be excepted from the city’s interim ordinance were approved by the Rogers City Council Nov. 26.
In February 2019, the City Council instituted an interim ordinance establishing a temporary halt to land use and development for commercial and mixed-use properties through Dec. 31, 2019. The moratorium affects commercial and mixed-use properties adjacent to Interstate 94 and Highway 101.
Industrial and high-density residential properties are not included in the moratorium.
According to a memo to the City Council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers Community Development Coordinator and City Planner, PWS Holdings 19 LLC is proposing to acquire two currently vacant parcels adjacent to CVS Pharmacy and fronting County Road 81. The developer is proposing to develop the site as a Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
“Tommy’s in Rogers would be only the second metropolitan area and Minnesota location; the other is in New Hope,” Ziemer’s memo said. “According to the Tommy’s website, there are 48 locations in 18 states nationwide.”
The concept site plan shows a 5,215-square foot building with 16 external self-service drive-up vacuum bays. The fully automated self-serve business at full capacity can handle up to 200 cars per hour. Each wash takes about three minutes.
The other exception, from Done Right Properties, proposes to use recently-acquired property of 4.43 acres at 20815 Territorial Road for an 82-unit detached townhome project. The developer is planning to split the lot, creating two parcels. An existing home would be sold.
Both developers will be required to go through the city’s planning process, submitting preliminary and final plats. The proposal from Done Right Properties requires an application for rezoning, which mandates a public hearing.
The city has granted two previous exceptions to the moratorium since it was adopted. On Aug. 27, the council denied a request to except the former Hummer dealership property, 22015 South Diamond Lake Road.
Ziemer told the council in February that the interim moratorium on development “gives us time to research the long-term vision of the community. It allows us to align everything so there is no imbalance in zoning and land use, and also to update the zoning codes for permitted and conditional uses.”
Ziemer told the council in February that an exception provision in the interim ordinance permits land use and zoning applications “if applicants are able to demonstrate their proposed project satisfies certain criteria.”
The reason for adopting the temporary moratorium in February, city officials said earlier, was that Rogers’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan has not yet received the required formal approval from the Metropolitan Council.
As soon as the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is adopted, the interim ordinance will be lifted.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said in February the interim ordinance “doesn’t impact the ability to develop property in alignment with the 2040 plan, only those in conflict with the 2040 plan.”
The 2040 plan, Ziemer said earlier, discusses “the economic advantages and competitiveness of Rogers, and the role long-term development will need to play to capitalize on opportunities and needs of the community.”
The plan also notes that vacant land in Rogers “is at a premium, as there is very little left, making those parcels critically important to achieving the vision of the community.”
Ziemer earlier said the draft 2040 plan “establishes new or additional criteria regarding land use and types of development, and that the existing zoning is not adequate to support the proposed land-use policy.”
He also said earlier that the interim ordinance “does not take away property rights of property and business owners to continue the existing use of their properties today, but would (likely) limit and/or temporarily inhibit an expansion of those uses.”
Moratoriums do not prevent development, Ziemer said earlier. “Rather, they can actually enable better development planning and show commitment to that long-term community vision,” he said.
