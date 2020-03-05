A request from Darkenwald Acquisitions, LLC, to redevelop four properties and to be excepted from the city’s interim ordinance was approved by the Rogers City Council Feb. 26. The ordinance temporarily halts land use and development for commercial and mixed-use properties.
Four similar requests have been granted, while two have been denied.
In February 2019, the City Council instituted an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium through Dec. 31, 2019, and later extended it through April 30, 2020. The moratorium affects new or changing land use, zoning and related development activities on commercial and mixed-use properties adjacent to Interstate 94 and Highway 101.
Industrial and high-density residential properties are not included in the moratorium.
Darkenwald Acquisitions, LLC, is proposing to redevelop four properties on the corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North (County Road 144) to include a new 7,500-square-foot Broadway Pizza restaurant, a 7,760-square- foot convenience store/gas station with an 1,800-square-foot car wash, and a 75-77-unit apartment building with a retail and wellness facility.
APARTMENT
Mike Mergens, representing the proponent, said residents of the second-floor apartment housing would be able to use the fitness center free of charge. However, he said the 10,000-square-foot state-of-the art high-end gymnasium also will be open to the public for a fee.
Phase 1 of the new development would involve constructing the new restaurant and relocating it to its new location, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator.
The proposed 9.46 acre site is bordered by Rogers Middle School on the east.
Ziemer’s memo said the applicant first approached the city about two years ago saying he was considering the project as proposed. A request to be exempted from the moratorium ordinance was submitted to the city Feb. 14, Ziemer said.
“There is a great benefit in having all four properties developed at once,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said.
Ziemer added that the interim ordinance grants the council the option to exempt a property “if it satisfies current criteria, the current and proposed Comprehensive Plans, and current and anticipated zoning affecting land use.”
“Based on those factors and proposed development concept for the subject properties, city staff finds the proposed development request from Darkenwald Acquisitions, LLC, clearly meets the intent of the draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan land use guidelines for the city, and that the existing zoning and other official controls support the development and are adequate to protect the current planning process.”
The applicant has indicated “the likely need for financial assistance via tax increment financing (TIF),” Ziemer said. “As the project is considered redevelopment, it is possible it could qualify for TIF as a Redevelopment District,” he said. In order to qualify as a redevelopment district, proposed projects must satisfy certain blight testing standards, according to Ziemer.
2040 PLAN
The reason for adopting the temporary moratorium, city officials said earlier, was that Rogers’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan had not yet received the required formal approval from the Metropolitan Council.
“The purpose of the moratorium is to grant the city time to complete and adopt its 2040 Plan and related zoning code updates devoid of land use pressures,” said an earlier memo to the council from Ziemer.
The city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan will be under final review at the Metropolitan Council in March, Ziemer said, and is expected to be back to the Rogers City Council for final approval in April. Once the 2040 Plan is adopted, the interim ordinance will be lifted.
Four previous exceptions to the Rogers moratorium have been granted. On March 26, 2019, NLD Rogers received approval to redevelop the former site of Minnie’s Diner, at 13105 Main St.
On Sept. 14, 2019, a request from Bedrock Motors for site improvements at 13830 Northdale Blvd., was approved.
Two exceptions to the moratorium were approved Nov. 26, 2019: for PWS Holdings, to develop Tommy’s Express Car Wash on two vacant parcels adjacent to CVS Pharmacy and fronting County Road 81; and for Done Right Properties, to develop an 82-unit detached townhome project at 20815 Territorial Road.
Two requests for exceptions to the interim ordinance have been denied, including a request from Allstate Peterbilt Group (APG) to exempt the former Camping World property at 21200 Rogers Drive, which was denied on Jan. 14.
A request from the McCarthy Automotive Group and Nelson International to lease the former Hummer Dealership at 22015 South Diamond Lake Road for truck sales and service for two years while they constructed a new facility was denied Aug. 27, 2019.
