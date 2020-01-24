The Rogers City Council Jan. 14 accepted a feasibility report for the utility extension and roadway development project at Brockton Lane (CSAH 13).
A public hearing on the extension of utilities and roadway improvements to serve undeveloped properties located adjacent to the Brockton Lane project is set for Jan. 28.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said city staff is continuing to work with a property owner east of Brockton Lane, south of Harmony Avenue, on a potential access to their property “due to recent development interest.”
“The utility extension and transportation improvements at Brockton Lane consist of the construction of an intersection on Brockton Lane at a future development entrance that will meet Hennepin County standards,” Weiss said. “This entrance will provide service to the five individual properties located in that area. Existing sanitary sewer and watermain are located near the proposed developing property and can be extended to provide service.”
Weiss said earlier that D.R. Horton has expressed interest in developing the property and has a purchase agreement on a 5-acre parcel.
Transportation impacts related to development were considered as part of the feasibility report to determine the cost and funding for necessary improvements to the county road and local road systems, Weiss said.
“Brockton Lane is a county road and access to the development will require turn lanes to a new three-legged intersection that will serve the future 54-acre development area,” Weiss said.
Costs of the necessary transportation improvements are estimated at a total of $591,620, including $424,680 for turn lanes at the development entrance, and $166,940 for turn lanes at Harmony Avenue.
Funding for the project would come through a combination of future assessments, deferred assessments and trunk watermain funds. Benefitting properties would be assessed for the cost of the transportation improvements, he said.
Weiss said he has previously discussed with the City Council assessment considerations that will guide the potential investment as the city considers opening up new areas. They include:
• Level of commitment. “The challenge of opening up new areas is that not all of the benefitted properties will be interested in developing at the same time,” Weiss’ memo said. “In this situation, approximately 38% of benefited properties (21 of the 54 acres) would be subject to an immediate assessment.”
• Assessment approach. “For properties that would not develop right away, we are suggesting a deferred assessment with interest,” his memo said.
• Financing. “Depending on the size of the project, these projects may require a bond or could be financed through existing infrastructure trunk fund balances,” the memo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.