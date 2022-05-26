Rogers native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members

As the nation pauses this Memorial Day to remember fallen service members, a native of Rogers, Minnesota,has special responsibilities honoring fallen comrades in the nation’s capital with the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.
“I’m a casket bearer,” Seaman Travis Nelson said, who joined the Navy one year ago. “We conduct funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. We do up to six funerals a day, five days a week.”
Established in 1931, the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official Ceremonial Unit of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.
According to Navy officials, the Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies under the scrutiny of the highest-ranking officials of the United States and foreign nations, including royalty.
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
Growing up in Rogers, Nelson attended Big Lake High School and graduated in 2002. Today, Nelson uses skills and values similar to those learned in Rogers.
“A good moral compass will lead you in the right direction,” Nelson said.
These lessons continue to help Nelson while serving in the military.
The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
Casket bearers carry the Navy’s past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery, or another veteran’s cemetery. The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
Serving in the Navy means Nelson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We need the Navy to keep the oceans safe,” Nelson said. “In a way, we’re like the world’s guardian.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Nelson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of completing boot camp in the top three percent of my class,” Nelson said.
As Nelson and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Being part of something that makes a better place is a great honor,” Nelson added. “The experiences and adventures we have in the military are unbelievable. A year ago, I couldn’t have ever dreamed I’d be where I am today.”
