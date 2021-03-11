The Rogers Lions Club had another successful Annual Fish and Shrimp Fry on March 5. Due to COVID-19 the usual sit down dinner was changed to a drive up event, still offering a full meal of fish, shrimp, French fries and mac and cheese.
As usual, the support from the community was over the top with cars lined up two abreast at the new Rogers Event Center. Serving started at 4:30 p.m. to customers who were already waiting in line, and continued until well after 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the Fish and Shrimp Fry, the Rogers Lions sold raffle tickets with 10 prizes going to 10 lucky winners. The winners were picked and notified Friday night March 5 after the Fish and Shrimp Fry.
Overall, there were nearly 800 meals purchased during the two events (Feb. 19 and March 5) and an additional 100 meals donated for those in need by the Brockton Meadows Neighborhood and 50 meals donated for those in need by Ashi Wahba and his wife Sara.
A big thanks to all who joined in and volunteered for this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.