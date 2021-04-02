The 26-year career of Rogers utility supervisor Dan Janish, the city’s third hired full-time employee, was lauded at the March 23 Rogers City Council meeting.
The council approved Janish’s letter of resignation, effective March 31.
“At times like this, the community reflects on the accomplishments of a long-term employee that have helped contribute to a significant portion of our community’s growth over the length of his career,” Public Works Director John Seifert said. “These projects were delivered at a time in our community’s history that Rogers was recognized as the fifth-fastest growing community in the country and the fastest growing community in the state. Delivering projects and service level to the community at a time when the city’s staffing levels were minimal shows the dedication and talents of Mr. Janish.”
During a record year for new homes in Rogers, Janish reviewed and approved for final occupancy 365 homes, Seifert said. “This was accomplished while performing his additional duties of operating the water and wastewater system for the city of Rogers,” Seifert said.
He credited Janish with attention to detail and problem-solving skills involving several major infrastructure projects in Rogers, including the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire station and community room, booster station and well number 5 pump house, public works/city hall facility and other utility projects
“We tackled some very large projects together,” Seifert said. “He was always willing to take on a challenge. He helped build this community. I will certainly miss his talents. He leaves a big void to fill.”
For 10 consecutive years, Janish and his department received certificates of commendation from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “This certificate of commendation is not awarded to just any well-run treatment plant,” Seifert said. “It requires 100% compliance on all testing parameters through an entire calendar year.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer commended Janish’s dedication and professionalism regarding health and safety and topnotch service. “He was a real stabilizing resource,” Stahmer said. “We will miss him.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “I hope the person who replaces him knows his legacy. That’s what makes a city like this run.”
The community owes Janish a debt of gratitude, according to Councilor Mark Eiden. “Great work ethic like that builds a community like this,” Eiden said.
Councilor Shannon Klick agreed, saying, “We appreciate so much your passion in your work. We are very grateful.”
Railroad quiet zone begins April 1
Rogers has been notified that a quiet zone at the Industrial Boulevard railroad crossing has been approved, beginning April 1. Since the fall of 2020, city staff has discussed with the BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad) implementation of a federally-approved quiet zone at that crossing.
“This is a major milestone in the delivery of the first quiet zone identified by council, and it has been delivered in an efficient manner that will allow the community to rest a little easier,” Seifert said in a memo to the city council.
However, the memo noted that the quiet zone is not a guarantee that all trains will be quiet when passing through the quiet zone.
“It may take some time for the train conductors to learn the new quiet zone,” Seifert’s memo said. “They may sound their horn the first few times.”
He also noted that the train conductor may sound the horn “at their discretion.”
“If there is an issue or concern for safety at the crossing, train horns may still sound,” Seifert said.
Trains also may use bells when passing through the crossing, Seifert said.
Watermain extension project
Plans and specifications for the County Road 81 watermain extension project to serve the high-pressure water tower in Rogers, to be done by WSB at a cost not to exceed $433,310, was approved.
The city also authorized advertising for bids for the project.
A new trunk watermain will be extended on the south side of County Road 81, east to the new Fletcher Bypass alignment, then south beneath the railroad tracks and stubbed into the future water tower site, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss.
The bid is slated to be awarded April 27, with construction scheduled for May through October, Weiss said, despite what he said are “some concerns with material costs.”
