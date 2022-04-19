This week, Rogers High School will perform “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” adapted by Noah Smith from the original Robert Louis Stevenson novella. Performances are 7 p.m., April 21 to 23 at the Rogers High School Performing Arts Center, with an additional matinée at 2 p.m. April 23.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and free for children, though director and ninth-grade English teacher Matthew Fossum does not recommend young viewers to attend the performances of this particular production due to some violent scenes and depictions.
“We chose this play because it puts a new spin on a classic story and idea - the relationship between good and evil in individuals,” Fossum said. “We also knew that this was a story that would be a challenge for our performers, and they rose to the challenge.”
He is excited for audiences to witness both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde being played by one student, Tanner Moen. The story of the split personality doctor will be narrated by Ally Schultz and senior Bella Dickmeyer, who will be studying theatre in college this fall.
“I hope audiences walk out of the performance feeling like they just returned from an epic emotional journey,” Fossum said. “That sounds hyperbolic, but the play really does carry a lot of weight, and we hope the audience will feel that significance, and that they find satisfaction in how our students tell this story.”
The students have been rehearsing the play since mid-February, but the planning process began back in early December. Spring plays normally have smaller casts to accommodate more intimate storytelling at Rogers High School. This play will have nearly 40 students participating on stage and in the crew, as well as in design roles. Everything that audiences see in the play will be run and orchestrated by high school students.
Dickmeyer hopes that audiences will get immersed in the versatility of the cast and the themes and story of the play. She will be playing the narrator and Maid in the play. Dickmeyer in her role has been able to expand her flexibility as an actor and grow her experience within the theater.
“One thing that I hope the audience will take away from this play is the fragility of life and making the most of it,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, and hopefully from this play, people will recognize that doing what they love, and being with the people they love, is the most important thing anyone can partake in.”
Rogers High School puts on one full-length play a year, in addition to a musical in the fall and a competitive one-act play in the winter organized by the Minnesota State High School League. Dickmeyer hopes the community supports those who find their joy in the arts, whether they are students or adults, in all fields of creative arts.
“It takes so much dedication and an immense amount of hard work from so many people to put on productions and performances that entertain around the nation,” Dickmeyer said. “The pandemic hit the performing arts community really hard so we need all the support we can get.”
Tickets can be purchased at vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/schoolstore.
