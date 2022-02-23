After winning its last 9 games, the Royals’ winning streak and 2021-22 season came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 15.
In front of a raucous crowd at the Roseville Ice Arena in Roseville, No. 8 Rogers (20-5-2) lost 2-1 to Centennial (18-8-1) in the Section 5-2A semifinal. It was the first time that Rogers had scored less than two goals since its 1-0 win over North Wright County on Friday, Jan. 14 at the Rogers Activity Center. The Cougars earned revenge after they lost 2-0 to the Royals in Rogers on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Head coach Emily Achterkirch said that she was proud of the Royals effort despite the heartbreak.
“The girls worked hard,” Achterkirch said. “They worked hard to do all the little things right. You go back through the game and you think, ‘Well, if this opportunity would’ve gone in the net or if the other team, they had opportunities too.’ They worked hard and put it all out there and you have to be proud of that effort.”
Neither team scored in the first period, with the Cougars outshooting the Royals 9-7.
Late in the second period, Rogers took advantage of some offensive zone time following a power play when senior forward and co-captain Paige Vreeman beat Centennial sophomore goaltender Kaitlin Groess with a shot for her 14th goal of 2021-22.
Rogers hadn’t committed any penalties during the game despite pleas and arguments from Centennial fans that the referees couldn’t hear. That was the case until late in the third period.
Up 1-0, at 11:34 of the period, sophomore forward Avery Acherkirch was called for tripping. While shorthanded, senior defender and co-captain Leah Hatcher was booked for hooking. With the two-player advantage, Centennial scored 26 seconds into Hatcher’s penalty when junior forward Callie Cody scored her eighth goal of the season beating Royals junior goaltender Lauren Larson, who desperately tried to stop the puck. The Centennial side of the Roseville Ice Arena erupted in jubilation while the Rogers side of the arena sat or stood mostly silent.
The Cougars carried that momentum late into regulation and then broke the Royals’ hearts with the game-winning goal with 1:13 left in regulation. Junior forward Ella O’Hearn’s shot beat Larson and it was O’Hearn’s fifth goal of the season.
Achterkirch called timeout to discuss strategy before the ensuing faceoff. Once Rogers got possession, Larson went to the bench for the extra attacker. Centennial didn’t need an empty netter. Groess and the Cougars held off the Royals for the next 73 seconds to advance to the Section 7-2A championship game against No. 5 Maple Grove.
The Royals left the ice in tears, including Achterkirch, knowing that they were less than 5 minutes away from playing Friday, Feb. 18, for a right to go to the Class 2A state tournament.
Larson made 24 saves on 26 shots, including key stops in both the first and second period.
Achterkirch said she played awesome.
“She made some key saves for us throughout the entire game,” Achterkirch said. “We had full confidence and trust in her and [I’m] impressed with her talent and work ethic and compete level. She’s a special goalie.”
While other teams fight for their right to play in the Class 2A state tournament, including archrival Elk River, Rogers won’t play another game until November. It will be a spring, summer and early autumn of reflection and preparation for the program’s 20th season of high school girls hockey.
Achterkirch said 2021-22 was a special season for Rogers Royals girls hockey.
“Twenty wins is impressive,” Achterkirch said. “[I told the team,] ‘Sometimes, bounces don’t go our way. Be sad now but hold your heads high because of the great season that we did have.”
