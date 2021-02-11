Elk River’s 2021 senior night ended happily with the Elks’ first win at their new home arena at the expense of their ISD 728 nemesis.
Elk River (3-4-0, 3-4-0) defeated Rogers (4-3-0, 4-3-0) 6-2 on Friday, Feb. 5, at Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River. It was the Royals’ first loss to the Elks in over 7 years. The Elks most-recent win over the Royals prior to Friday night came on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, winning 5-1 win at Elk River Ice Arena.
The Elks scored five unanswered goals before Royals junior forward Anna Scherling scored her second goal of the season at 4:29 of the third period. Senior forward Emma Rooks scored her fifth goal of the season with 2 seconds remaining in regulation to make it 6-2 Elk River, beating Elks junior goaltender Ashley Hess top shelf with a wrist shot just before time expired. Rogers has lost 3 of its last 4 games.
Offensive Player of the Game: Elks junior forward Maddy Christian scored four goals and recorded one assist for her second multi-goal and multi-point game of the season.
Defensive Player of the Game: Hess made 32 saves for her third win of the season.
What’s Next: Rogers will face Osseo-Park Center on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., at Dick Vraa Ice Arena in Osseo. The Royals defeated the Stars 6-1 in their most-recent game on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.
Elk River visits Blaine on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The Bengals defeated the Elks 4-3 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Fogerty Arena.
