The Royals found another way to win, this time against a perennial Section 5-2A powerhouse and in the nick of time.
Rogers (3-0, 3-0) defeated Blaine (2-1, 2-1) 2-1 on Friday, Jan. 22, at Rogers Activity Center.
Royals junior forward Avery Farrell opened the scoring at 6:56 of the first period when she scored an unassisted goal against Bengals sophomore goaltender Hailey Hansen. It was Farrell’s third goal of the season.
Blaine tied things up in the second period when junior defender Kaitlyn Ronn scored her first goal of the season past Rogers sophomore goaltender Lauren Larson. Junior defender Brooke Nowicki and sophomore forward Macy Janssen assisted on Ronn’s goal.
Farrell struck again in the third period with a late goal to give the Royals a 2-1 lead with 8 seconds remaining in regulation. Junior forward Paige Vreeman and junior defender Leah Hatcher assisted on Farrell’s goal.
Offensive Player of the Game: Farrell had her second-consecutive multi-goal game of the season. She also scored twice in Rogers’ 7-0 win over Armstrong-Cooper on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at New Hope Ice Arena. Farrell has three career multi-goal games since joining the Royals in 2018-19.
Defensive Player of the Game: Larson made 10 saves for her second win of the season.
What’s Next
Rogers will face Blaine again in a rematch on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
