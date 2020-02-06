A new Deputy Fire Marshal position was approved Jan. 28 by the Rogers City Council. The council also authorized the Fire Department to advertise for a person to be an administrative assistant/firefighter/EMR (Emergency Medical Responder).
Kris Skow-Fiske, who has been a firefighter in Rogers since December 2016, will be the Fire Department’s new deputy marshal. Prior to coming to Rogers, she was a fire safety inspector for the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections for nine years. She currently is working toward a bachelor’s degree in fire administration at Columbia Southern University.
“During her three years with the Rogers Fire Department, Kris Skow-Fiske has accomplished a number of job duties, including sprinkle plan review and inspection, administration of fire/EMS (Emergency Medical Services) via the NFIRS (National Fire Incident Reporting System), managing payroll for firefighter Fire/EMS calls and training hours, special event permits, code violations and administering our fire prevention program,” Fire Chief Brad Feist said.
According to a memo to the council from Feist, Skow-Fiske “has demonstrated her ability in working beyond her current job description/duties.”
Regarding the administrative assistant/firefighter/EMR position, Feist’s memo said the staff and City Council discussed the need for an additional Fire Department staff member during the 2020 budget process. He said the primary duty will be administrative tasks, but also “the ability to respond to fire/EMS calls during working hours in order to bolster daytime response.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the council that although the job will entail “a heavy office component,” the person hired for the job “will need to have both skill sets.”
Acting City Administrator Stacy Scharber said the person who is hired will be required to be an active firefighter who has EMR certification.
The job application process will be open to all current members of the Rogers Fire Department, according to Feist.
