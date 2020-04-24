by Sue Webber
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills reported to the City Council April 14 on the city staff’s continuing efforts to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the City Council’s second online meeting since the state’s stay-at-home mandate began.
“We are ahead of the curve with preparation, mitigation, and ongoing operations as we continue to fight this deadly pandemic,” Wills said.
He said city staff meets online at 10 a.m. each day “to discuss local COVID trends, PPE (personal protective equipment) supply updates, and adjust our response protocol for police and fire as necessary.”
“A small group of staff also participates in two to three additional daily briefings with North Memorial Health EMS (Emergency Medical Services), HCEM (Hennepin County Emergency Management), and the Department of Public Safety,” Wills said. “The good news for now is that it appears our hospitals are able to keep up with the current COVID patient demand.”
City services have continued to keep up with demand from the city’s residents, Wills said, adding that a comprehensive list of online resources may be found on the city’s website, rogers.mn.gov.
“Stay at Home (SAH) order that is in effect until May 4 has been going well in our city,” Wills said. “Public Works has fenced off playground equipment at our frequently used parks, and our residents are being very responsible as it relates to the SAH.”
Wills added that the city staff is continuing to remain healthy, “in large part due to the mitigation efforts we put in place early on.”
