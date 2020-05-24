Declaring Rogers to be “a business-friendly community,” the Rogers City Council on May 12 adopted a resolution encouraging Gov. Tim Walz to allow for the safe reopening of Minnesota businesses.
“Businesses in town are struggling,” said Councilor Shannon Klick, who submitted the resolution for the council’s consideration. She said the resolution started with a couple of other cities that have passed similar resolutions..
“Many small businesses say they won’t make it much longer,” Klick said. “This is having a very big impact to our community.”
She maintained that the city’s businesses are “very clearly able to provide a plan to keep their customers and employees safe, should they be allowed to open.”
“We need to make incremental steps to get our businesses open,” Klick said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said he has spoken with several business owners in Rogers. One told him that she has enough money to last until the end of May. “If I can’t open, I’m done,” Ihli said, quoting the store owner.
“Business owners have all their money invested,” Ihli said. “Business owners don’t get unemployment. They haven’t seen a penny for over two months. Some larger restaurant folks are desperate. Some have been open for 75 years and they aren’t going to last."
“We’ve always claimed to be a business-friendly city. We need to show that. We have to find a way to open up business. I know it isn’t going to come back immediately, but anything is good. Let’s get business back rolling.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said that some of the city’s businesses are “past the point of no return.”
“At this point, the governor has got to start trusting that the people of Minnesota can do this responsibly,” Gorecki said.
Several people spoke in favor of the resolution during the open forum portion of the council’s virtual meeting.
“I am fighting hard to get our businesses open,” said Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove).
Greg Anzelc, acting interim president of the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce, said, “We support the resolution. We have good momentum being directed for this effort.”
Natalie Morrison, who with her husband owns Target Sports Minnesota, an indoor gun range in Rogers, thanked the Rogers Police Department for keeping extra watch on the store while it has been closed.
“There have been problems with a bunch of gun ranges broken into,” Morrison said. “We have been in contact with Gov. Walz’s office on a daily basis for the past two weeks,” said Morrison, whose store has been closed for almost two months. It’s imperative for us to get the gun range open, and that we be allowed to have our gun store open. We sell to law enforcement as well as to the general public.”
Gun sales were “just astronomical” before businesses were required to shut down, Morrison said.
“A large number of people need training and want to have good training,” Morrison said. “It’s strongly needed.”
Having joined a coalition with other gun range owners, Morrison said, “There has been some discussion about going against the governor and opening (the stores). But we have a strong relationship with law enforcement in Rogers, and we don’t want to put them in a difficult position.”
The resolution encouraging the governor to allow for the safe reopening of Minnesota businesses would include non-critical businesses.
“The ‘Stay at Home Order’ has caused undue hardship and financial loss to many small businesses, some of whom will never recover from this catastrophe, as businesses continue to have financial strain due to health and business insurance, taxes, rent, utilities and other costs, with no source of revenue to cover these costs,” the resolution said.
It noted that the ‘Stay at Home Order’ “is not a one size fits all solution.” Since businesses deemed critical, such as hardware and grocery stores, have demonstrated that they can stay open and successfully follow the guidelines handed down by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the resolution said. “Our city’s non-critical businesses are just as capable of following these same guidelines.”
The resolution stipulates that each business must prepare and post a preparedness plan on-site prior to reopening. The plan must address the items contained in the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidance.
45 employees laid off
During a COVID-19 update, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said city officials so far have identified $47,000 in costs attributable to the pandemic, including technology, virtual meetings, personal protective gear, unemployment, and customer refunds.
Stahmer said 45 employees have been laid off, primarily in the Recreation Department.
“We have been told to anticipate some level of reimbursement (from the government), but we don’t know to what level that will be,” Stahmer said. “There are bills working their way through the Legislature. There could be a significant amount of available dollars for cities like Rogers. We have been told there will be some reimbursement for unemployment costs, but we don’t know how that will be distributed.”
