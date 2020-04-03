A concept plan is underway for a proposed senior citizen assisted living and memory care facility at 19420 133rd Ave. N. in Rogers, on the northeast corner of Brockton Lane and South Diamond Lake Road. The site borders the city of Dayton on the north.
The Rogers City Council reviewed the concept plan March 24, although there were no staff recommendations and no council action was required.
Vincent Development of Eden Prairie is requesting city review and comment for a 40-unit facility on a 4.16-acre parcel. The single-story facility would contain 24 assisted living units and 16 memory care units. Each 380-square-foot unit would have its own bathroom. The facility would include a commercial kitchen with meal plans and community dining rooms, a beauty salon and internal housekeeping services. The site plan also includes a secure patio and garden area adjacent to the building.
The developer is proposing to subdivide the property equally into two parcels. The facility would be located on the corner parcel. The property owner would retain and continue renting the existing single-family home on the other parcel. The property owner is a Real Estate agent, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
Ziemer said the proposed project would require an amendment to the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, as well as rezoning of the property. The property currently is zoned single-family residential; the draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan would change the land use to medium density residential. Ziemer said the proposal supports the city’s 2040 housing goals for life-cycle housing.
“The project, as proposed, exceeds the maximum density allowed by either the current or draft land use,” said a memo to the council from Ziemer. “The proposed development as presented does not satisfy land use and zoning requirements.”
He noted that the property has been a site of greater interest by developers that focus on high-density residential developments vs. medium-density developments (townhomes).
“From a use perspective, the type of housing proposed is an identified need in Rogers, and is not the only such project being considered by developers that specialize in senior living,” the memo said. “This project would not be in competition with the senior apartments proposed as part of the downtown Rogers redevelopment project.”
The developer is not seeking financial assistance from the city, according to Ziemer.
“I like the project,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “Others have looked at that property for future density. The infill piece concerns me. We need a good plan for shaping the rest of it.”
Councilor Darren Jakel said, “The type of housing and use is important. There’s a growing need for it in society. It might be nice to have something like that there.”
