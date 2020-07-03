The Emergency Management/COVID-19 Task Force in Rogers is targeting a possible recommended reopening date of July 6 for city buildings, according to City Administrator Steve Stahmer.
The Rogers City Council on June 23 approved the task force’s preparedness plan, which is required by state guidelines to be submitted by June 28, before city offices may be fully opened. All city offices in Rogers have been closed since March 18.
The plan includes directions for screening of employees who may exhibit signs and/or symptoms of COVID; hygiene, including handwashing, and covering coughs and sneezes; workplace cleaning, sanitizing and ventilation; social distancing measures; and communication and training.
“The timing of reopening of city offices has not yet been determined, as the city continues to monitor state guidelines and trends, experiences of other states that reopened earlier, and ongoing staffing and operations,” Stahmer said in a memo to the city council.
He said city officials are looking at bringing more staff into the building on a split-shift basis, using a combination of working from home and time in the office.
The staffs’ working at home so far has complicated needed communication between employees, Stahmer said, but “we have been able to make it work under state direction. Things have gone fairly smoothly.”
He said the city’s ice arena and liquor store have opened recently. Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber said six of the 45 employees who were laid off have been hired back.
Until a definite decision is reached on a reopening date, Stahmer said residents and the public can continue to access city services remotely via telephone and the city’s website.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the promotion of Rogers Police Officer Jeffrey Beck to the position of sergeant, replacing Jason Foster, who was promoted from sergeant to captain.
“Jeffrey Beck is a great asset to our police department and certainly will be a great asset to the leadership team,” Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills said.
Mayor Rick Ihli added that Beck “has done a lot for the community, and the kids know him in school.”
The sergeant’s position was advertised internally, Wills said, and received “a high level of interest from those who met the qualifications to apply.”
Interviews with prospective candidates were conducted June 10; the top two finalists underwent a leadership assessment with a consulting psychologist.
Beck has an AA degree in law enforcement from Alexandria Technical College and is working on his bachelor’s degree. He began his career in law enforcement with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 1998, and then went to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida in 2011, where he served as a deputy until he was hired by the Rogers Police Department in 2013.
Since then, Beck has served as a patrol officer, School Resource Officer, and interim sergeant. He is vice president of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA).
• Approved plans and specifications and authorized advertisement for bids for the Industrial Boulevard extension project as an urban roadway. The project includes constructing a new intersection at CSAH 144 with right and left turn lanes.
“The Scherber family owns the majority of the property adjacent to the improvement and is in the process of considering a sale of the property to the north,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said. “The city has approved an assessment agreement with the Scherber property to provide land and material in lieu of cash for their portion of the assessment.”
Weiss said the city has received “great cooperation from the Scherber family.”
The current gravel road is a private drive that extends through a gravel pit owned by the Scherber family, Weiss said. “They have graciously allowed people to travel through there, but it can be dangerous,” Weiss said. “This will be a fantastic improvement for the city of Rogers.”
The project, estimated at a cost of $1.9 million, will be constructed this year, Weiss said. Funding will consist of assessments to benefiting properties, state aid funds, city transportation funds and utility trunk funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.