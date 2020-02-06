The Rogers City Council Jan. 28 conducted a public hearing on the extension of utilities and roadway improvements to serve undeveloped properties located adjacent to the Brockton Lane (CSAH 13) project.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said city staff is continuing to work with a property owner east of Brockton Lane, south of Harmony Avenue, on a potential access to their property due to recent development interest.
“The utility extension and transportation improvements at Brockton Lane consist of the construction of an intersection on Brockton Lane at a future development entrance that will meet Hennepin County standards,” Weiss said. “This property is located directly off Brockton Lane, and surrounding properties make access to the site difficult while trying to meet the county requirements for access spacing. This entrance will provide service to the five individual properties located in that area. Existing sanitary sewer and watermain are located near the proposed developing property and can be extended to provide service.”
Weiss said earlier that D.R. Horton has expressed interest in developing the property and has a purchase agreement on a 5-acre parcel. He said the city has received preliminary plans for the development. A formal application for 21 acres was presented to the city Jan. 28.
The five property owners were notified of the public hearing, and two attended the Jan. 28 meeting. One of the owners spoke.
“The city never contacted me; I read about it in the paper,” David Lorentz said. “My assessment will be $123,000. There shouldn’t be any interest until the developer signs it. I got burned pretty good 13 years ago [by a developer]. I don’t want that to happen again, what [that developer] pulled.”
Transportation impacts related to development were considered as part of the feasibility report to determine the cost and funding for necessary improvements to the county road and local road systems, Weiss said.
“Brockton Lane is a county road and access to the development will require turn lanes to a new three-legged intersection that will serve the future 54-acre development area,” Weiss said.
Costs of the necessary transportation improvements are estimated at a total of $591,620, including $424,680 for turn lanes at the development entrance, and $166,940 for turn lanes at Harmony Avenue.
Funding for the project would come through a combination of future assessments, deferred assessments and trunk watermain funds. All improvements would be funded by the developer.
Benefitting properties would be assessed for the cost of the transportation improvements, according to Weiss. Transportation assessments will amount to $8,410 per acre, Weiss said, but none will be assessed until the project is completed.
No City Council action was required following the public hearing, Weiss said. “Staff do not recommend ordering the project until the council is ready to order the plans and specs,” Weiss said. “A resolution ordering the improvements may be adopted at any time within six months of the date of the improvement hearing.”
