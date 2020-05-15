By Sue Webber
Rogers’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan was approved and authorized for implementation at the April 28 City Council meeting.
“This is a very exciting day for adoption of the plan,” said Stephanie Falkers, a planning consultant with SRF Consulting Group. “We are looking forward to the implementation.”
According to Falkers, the plan serves as a guiding document for future decision-making in Rogers, enabling city officials to forecast future population, household and job growth. It also allows the city an opportunity to respond to trends and to changes in the market and demographics.
She termed it “a plan to maintain a healthy and vibrant future” for Rogers.
The city’s 2020 population of 14,200 is estimated by the Metropolitan Council to grow to 22,800 by 2020. The Met Council estimates that Rogers will increase from its current 5,000 households to 8,750 households, and from its current 11,400 jobs to 14,800 jobs in 2020.
The Metropolitan Council requires each city, county and township within the seven-county metropolitan area to submit an updated comprehensive plan every 10 years. The plan covers land use, housing, parks/open spaces, economic competitiveness, water resources, transportation, resiliency and implementation.
Rogers’ 2040 plan includes three new chapters:
• Housing: Identifies the city’s housing needs and outlines strategies that can be used to meet the need.
• Economic competitiveness: Provides resources and policies for economic development.
• Resiliency: Explores tools and resources that allow the city to plan for a resilient future.
“The update process provides an opportunity for communities to ensure their plans are up to date and align with regional planning and policy,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator in a memo to the City Council. The process also “provides the opportunity for communities to examine current demographics and trends, engage with residents and stakeholders, and update long-range policies and visions.”
The planning process for Rogers’ 2040 plan began more than two years ago with community engagement. At that time, it was determined that Rogers’ goals were to have a community of choice, to offer equal economic opportunities, and to have a quality environment.
The city’s three-fold vision is as follows:
• Rogers is a community of choice for living and learning with attainable housing for all persons, vibrant neighborhoods, and academically inclusive schools.
• Rogers is a community of equal economic opportunity with a creative workforce and diverse employment options, and linked transport systems that enable job mobility for workers close to home.
• Rogers is a community of quality environments with treasured places and distinct open spaces that enrich our heritage and life experiences and contribute to our physical health and shape our social connections.
The guiding principles are to build neighborhoods and livability; foster academic opportunity and prosperity; broaden community connections; and create lasting value.
Falkers said large lot residential living on the southwest corner of Rogers, outside of the Municipal Service Area (MSA) could be impacted by the comprehensive plan.
“We will be watching very closely the size of lots homes are being built on,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
The comprehensive plan specifies that funds for a home investment program be allocated from an HRA (Housing and Redevelopment Authority) levy.
Density requirements, however, are “largely unchanged, and pretty consistent with the current plan,” Falkers said.
Growth is expected on the Interstate 94 and Highway 101 corridors, and some limited areas for redevelopment, according to Falkers.
As required by the Met Council, a draft of the city’s 2040 plan was subjected to a lengthy review process, including submittal to a long list of jurisdictions that were invited to submit comments on it.
