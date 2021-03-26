After an initial unsuccessful attempt to hire a city engineer/public works director, the Rogers City Council on March 9 voted to contract with an executive search service.
The city’s current Public Works Director, John Seifert, has announced his intent to retire after more than 30 years of service to the city.
Seifert oversees all aspects of Rogers streets, parks, and utility departments, including the water, sanitary sewer and storm water utilities.
Although Seifert’s official retirement is not scheduled to occur until the second quarter of 2021, the city council in November 2020 approved advertising for the position of civil engineer/public works director.
“We are losing a significant amount of institutional memory, but we’re also facing a big opportunity to hire a combination public works director and city engineer,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. “A growing city the size of Rogers needs the in-house expertise and project management ability that a city engineer-level position can bring to the department.”
Minimum qualifications for the job include a professional engineer’s (PE) certification, as well as five years of supervisory experience and five years of experience as a city engineer. The salary range is $125,00 to $128,000, depending on qualifications, Stahmer said.
The city’s initial advertisement, posting and recruitment process for potential candidates drew few applicants, according to Stahmer. “We’ve done a lot of work up front with a profile, brochure and talking to council members,” Stahmer said. “Technical positions have been challenging to fill in recent times, and this position has turned out that way as well. We need outside assistance from a professional firm. We really need assistance with candidate identification and recruitment to find folks that would be qualified candidates. We hope to build a stack of resumes.
“I’m convinced we have to do something. We don’t have the ability to function without someone in that seat.”
Potential candidates might be consulting engineers who have worked closely with a city, Stahmer said. “The perfect candidate also would have some day-to-day operational knowledge,” he said. “We’re looking for somebody coming here because they could manage their own department in a growing city. This should be an attractive position.”
Councilor Kevin Jullie, who is a civil engineer, said, “We thought candidates would show up in droves. I’m in the industry, and I thought they would come running. This job is very important. The candidate needs to have a professional engineer’s license. We’ll be able to zero in on a few good ones.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “We really can’t screw this one up. We need to fill this with a good solid candidate. We gave it the old college try with the first go-around. There was confidence that because of the salary they would come running.”
The council voted 4-1 last week on a fee not to exceed $23,500 for the professional search. Mayor Rick Ihli cast the lone dissenting vote. “One of the biggest things we’ll miss when John leaves is the contacts he has,” Ihli said. “Now we’re rushed to put it out there and make a decision. We have to rush to fill a position this important.”
“It doesn’t do us a lot of good to look in the rearview,” Councilor Mark Eden said.
Councilor Shannon Klick said, “Getting the wrong candidate would be more costly. We want to make sure we get a good fit.”
City staff and representatives from the council met periodically for several months during 2020 to discuss the transition planning necessary to continue ongoing operations, according to Stahmer.
“The new city engineer/public works director will oversee all of the departments currently under Seifert’s purview and will also act as the city’s official engineer,” Stahmer said earlier.
Until now, all of the city’s engineering work has been handled by WSB & Associates, Inc., consulting engineers. That involvement will continue even after a new department head is hired, Stahmer said earlier.
“While the majority of large-scale projects such as new road construction and utility extensions would continue to be engineered by our contract engineers, day-to-day projects and less intensive plans can be done in-house as they were with the previous civil project engineer, a position that is currently vacant and would be eliminated/restructured with the approval of the new city engineer/public works director position,” Stahmer said in November.
Once the new director is on board, Stahmer said, a Public Works superintendent-level position will be created to manage day-to-day operational/maintenance activities.
Following the hire of the new city engineer/public works director, Seifert is expected to remain with the city for several months during the transition period, Stahmer said earlier.
