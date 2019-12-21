The Rogers City Council Dec. 10 approved an $8.5 million tax levy for 2019, a 9.58 % increase from 2019.
Finance Director Lisa Herbert told the council the city must adopt its final budget and property tax levy for 2020 and certify its final property tax levy to the county auditor by Dec. 30.
On Sept. 10, the council set the proposed levy certification at $8.6 million. The final levy approved last week was reduced by $96,674, following a “long and dedicated” process that began in August, Herbert said. She noted that the council cut $200,000 from the budget even before the preliminary levy was set in September.
The 2020 total levy is $746,693 more than the 2019 adopted total levy, according to Herbert. She said the budget is considered balanced, with revenues totaling $10.4 million and expenditures set at $10.4 million.
The general fund levy of $6.6 million represents a 12.58% increase over 2019, Herbert said.
“Of continued key importance this year is the city council’s strong goal to maximize use of Under-served Municipalities Distribution (UMD) to the current and future benefit of taxpayers,” Herbert said. “During 2018 a portion of these funds was used to defease debt in the amount of $771,782 which provided for a reduction of $264,219 to the annual property tax levy, with interest savings of $43,607.”
The 2019 UMD amount anticipated to be received in early December 2019 is $640,911, Herbert said. The estimated December 2020 UMD anticipated amount is $553,396.
An online source defines defeasance as “a provision that voids a bond or loan when the borrower sets aside cash or bonds sufficient enough to service the borrower’s debt.”
The majority of the levy increase can be attributed to the following, according to Herbert: 2019 midyear hires with full year budgets in 2020; continued compensation study increases (salary steps for a portion of employees); election year increases; leap year; PERA increase for public safety; health insurance market workforce considerations; police union contract longevity and specialty pay; staff general wage adjustments; new positions, including fulltime fire administration/daytime response, halftime recreation programmer and one fulltime police captain; new economic development related budget items; ADA-related (Americans with Disabilities Act) repairs/improvements; computer security; and public safety protective tools and gear.
“The last three years have increased an average of less than 3.5%,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “We’ve got some things before us for the coming year that put a blip on that. I feel good about where we’re going. We’ll stay diligent.”
Councilor Shannon Klick added, “We don’t take adding positions lightly. But we had to take the pressure off people in our departments. That was a big hit this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.