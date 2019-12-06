A Fair Housing Policy was adopted on a 4-1 vote at the Nov. 26 Rogers City Council meeting. Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote.
Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator, told the City Council that the Metropolitan Council requires cities to adopt a Fair Housing Policy that ensures equal housing opportunities for all residents and identifies options that may assist persons who feel they may be subject to housing discrimination.
“We should have a policy that represents our city, not the Met Council,” Klick said.
Adoption of the policy also is a requirement for Rogers to be eligible for funding programs available through the Met Council, state and federal agencies, Ziemer said.
“The city has recently been recommended a grant award through the Met Council LCDA (Livable Communities Demonstration Account) program,” Ziemer’s memo said. “Ultimate receipt of those funds is dependent upon the city adopting this policy.”
Rogers also is required to adopt such a policy with its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, according to Ziemer.
The policy would assure equal housing opportunities for all citizens, including protected classes: color, disability, familial status (children under 18 in the household, including pregnant women), national origin, race, religion, sex, marital status and sexual orientation.
With such a policy, Ziemer said, “Rogers can ensure that any resident who believes they have been discriminated against based on any of the above classifications can have access to assistance to resolve these matters.”
The policy would protect both local renters, potential homeowners, seniors, and those with disabilities from losing access to housing, he said.
“The policy also puts the city in a better legal position,” Ziemer said.
He noted that because of staffing limitations, Rogers is unable to have a single staff contact person dedicated to handling such issues. However, he added, “Certain city staff will seek to take advantage of training opportunities, as they come available, to be able to provide a minimum level of service to persons seek assistance.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the council the policy is an attempt to meet the minimum Met Council requirement. “Nothing less would be acceptable to the Met Council,” Stahmer said. “We want the least impact on staff time in terms of city resources.”
Ziemer said the city staff looked at similar policies from other cities to determine what Rogers could do at a basic level.
