The Rogers City Council on Dec. 8 adopted and certified an $8.7 million final levy for 2021. The city is required to certify a final property tax levy for 2021 to the county auditor by Dec. 29.
The final tax levy, a reduction of $157,093 from the proposed levy adopted on Sept. 8, represents a 2% increase over the 2020 total adopted levy, according to Finance Director Bridget Bruska.
The budget is considered balanced, she said, adding that she does not recommend using reserves for budgeted expenses.
Bruska noted that the city’s growth and tax capacity has increased, thus reducing the tax rate. A median valued $333,000 residential property in Rogers with a 4% market value increase will see a decrease of $36 per year in city taxes, she said.
The proposed levy increase is attributed primarily to inflation and rate increases; contracted service agreements; utility, insurance, and technology increases; union contracts and personnel costs programmed across all departments; growth-driven staffing/operational increases; updated revenue projections; CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) equipment replacement debt, as well as the redemption of bonds using Underserved Municipalities Distribution (UMD) funds; and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a conditional use permit to allow Titan Machinery to expand its machinery and equipment sales and repair operation at 14375 and 14325 James Road.
The owners are proposing to add 7,019 square feet of new building, plus 130 square feet of remodeling to an existing building, for a total building footprint of 19,840 square feet.
The addition will include four new bays for servicing machinery, with eight new exterior machinery doors (four on the north side of the addition and four on the south side).
The current building serves as an office and repair shop for Titan Machinery, with outdoor display and storage of large machinery.
“It’s nice to see additions to the building and that they are improving things,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “It looks like a good project. It’s always nice to see growth in one of our businesses.”
“I like the project; it’s not unsightly,” Councilor Mark Eiden said.
• Approved a subdivision development agreement for Laurel Creek’s 6th Addition. The council previously approved the final plat on Nov. 24.
Laurel Creek is a 479-unit mixed residential development featuring traditional single-family homes, plus villas, quad homes and townhomes. The 6th Addition includes 76 total units, including 42 villa homes and 34 single-family homes.
This is the final phase of the Laurel Creek residential development by Lennar, according Jason Ziemer, Rogers Community Development coordinator and city planner.
“The whole process has gone much quicker than anticipated,” Ihli said. “It’s bringing us more families and filling more homes.”
• Approved preliminary and final plats for Lions Central Park. According to Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner, the plats combine nine properties to create two parcels: one for Lions Central Park, and one for a residential parcel at 12616 Scharber Street.
“This will clean up the lot lines around the park and make it into one city-owned parcel,” Pattsner said.
• Approved an ordinance containing corrections and revisions to the zoning code, previously adopted in June 2020. The city staff and Planning Commission had spent nine months adjusting the city’s zoning code to align with its new 2040 Comprehensive Plan, according to Ziemer.
“The items presented are the result of errors or oversights versus issues derived from new or changed zoning policy,” Ziemer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.