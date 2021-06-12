The Rogers City Council on May 25 authorized the mayor to sign a letter of support for the Lessard-Sam Outdoor Heritage grant.
Public Works Director John Seifert said city staff has been working with property owners Dennis and Janice Stieg to preserve Stieg Woods. “The woods consist of 20 acres of high-quality, ecologically significant Big Woods Maple-Basswood Forest,” Seifert said in a memo to the council.
“The woods are a unique asset to the community and a valuable piece of the natural resource corridor that connects Crow-Hassan Park reserve to the west, and Elm Creek Park Reserve to the east,” Seifert said. Stieg Woods will be located immediately adjacent to the proposed Rush Creek Regional Trail, “which will make it a valuable respite and place for exploration for those using the trail,” according to Seifert.
The Lessard-Sam Outdoor Heritage Council is providing the opportunity to apply for the funding to secure funds for the city to purchase the woods, Seifert said. If the grant is received, Rogers would purchase the woods and place the words in a conservation easement that will be monitored and managed by the Minnesota Land Trust, according to Seifert.
“This is a very unique opportunity,” Seifert said. “It would be awesome if we can get the nod to receive the funds from the Heritage Council. It’s the first time we’ve looked at anything this large. There aren’t a lot of these sites left in the metro area.”
Water tower plans, advertising for bids
The council also approved plans and specifications and authorized advertising for bids for the high-pressure water tower.
“Water demands in the city’s high-pressure zone are currently exceeding the design capacity of the existing water booster station,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said.
Recent growth in the area, as well as projected future growth prompted the City Council in September 2020 to authorize a study for new high-pressure zone water tower. According to Weiss, the city determined that a 1.5 MG water tower and a 1,500 gallon-per-minute booster station needed to be constructed in the city’s high-pressure zone.
At an April 27 city council work session, the city staff presented options for painting the water tower and provided options for the logo. At that time the council authorized additional painting on the tower, and also approved adding the words “Rogers Royals” on the tower.
A contract for the $5 million project is set to be awarded June 22. Weiss said construction would begin in July, with final completion expected in November 2022.
Street reconstruction bonds
The council also awarded the sale of $7.1 million in 15-year general obligation water revenue and street reconstruction bonds. The bonds are issued to finance $3 million in street improvement projects and $4 million for the high-pressure zone water tower and water main extension.
“You got five really, really good bids,” said Shelly Eldridge, of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. “The bids were very, very close.”
She said the city’s AA+ rating is “right next to the top.”
To achieve the top AAA rating, Eldridge said, “You would need higher incomes and market value per capita, and you have no control over that.”
She said the city’s financial and management is very strong.
Rezoning, preliminary plat for DR Horton
In other action, the council approved a request from DR Horton for rezoning land at 12770 Brockton Lane from single-family residential to planned unit development (PUD). A preliminary plat for Birchwood Second Addition also was approved.
The property is located on Brockton Lane, an estimated half-mile north of South Diamond Lake Road. The property currently is residential, some of which is farmed.
The developer is proposing to plat the property with 33 total lots, 31 home sites (nine walkouts, 4 lookouts and 18 slab-on-grade) .and two outlots, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator.
A private park will be provided, along with sidewalks, and a public trail on the north end, Ziemer said.
CUP permit, site plan for The Park Group
At the request of The Park Group, the council approved a site plan for construction of a 21,000-square foot flexible office/commercial/showroom building on a three-acre property at 14235 Northdale Blvd., as well as a CUP to allow the parking of fleet vehicles on the property.
The new building is to be occupied by Fourmation Sales, a plumbing, heating and mechanical wholesaler that currently is leasing a unit nearby on James Road.
