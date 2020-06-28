The Rogers City Council on June 9 ordered improvements and approved plans and specification for the Brockton Lane intersection project.
The council also heard a presentation of the city’s 2019 audit and acted on two items related to the Main Street reconstruction project.
Brockton Lane
City Attorney Bret Weiss said a feasibility report on the Brockton Lane project was completed and accepted by the City Council Jan. 14. At that meeting, the transportation and utilities needs for the area east of Brockton Lane and south of Harmony Avenue were determined, including a proposed development by D.R. Horton. The goal was to achieve a transportation access that served the entire area, comprised of multiple property owners, Weiss said.
A public hearing Jan. 28 gave residents an opportunity to comment on the project and the assessment.
“The council has not taken an official position on the assessment program for the properties that are not included in the proposed development,” Weiss said. “That will be determined upon completion of the project and the subsequent assessment hearing.”
Options include providing a deferred assessment with or without the interest until the property is sold or developed.
According to Weiss, staff is reviewing development plans submitted by D.R. Horton for a residential development on property east of Brockton Lane, south of Harmony Avenue.
“The development is located along Brockton Lane at a location that makes access to the site difficult while trying to meet the county requirements for access spacing, Weiss said in a memo to the council. “Staff previously worked with Hennepin County on an approved intersection location and received preliminary approval for an intersection layout.”
The project includes constructing a dedicated left and right turn lane into the proposed D.R. Horton development, Weiss said.
Bids on the Brockton Lane project are expected to be opened July 9. The project is slated to be ordered July 14, Weiss said, adding that the contract has to be awarded within one year of the project’s being ordered.
Construction is expected to begin in August and be complete in November.
The total project cost is estimated at $430,534.
Main Street
The council approved a statement of work agreement with Xcel Energy and approved partial payment of $252,101 for the burial of overhead wires in the Main Street reconstruction project, in coordination with Hennepin County.
“The city is currently developing plans for the reconstruction of Main Street from County Road 81 to Douglas Drive, which includes the full replacement of street, curb and public utilities,” Weiss said in a memo to the council. “Another important part of the project is to bury the overhead power, from the railroad tracks to south of Douglas Drive on the east side of the roadway.”
“We hope to get this project underway in 2021,” Weiss said.
The city’s agreement with Xcel Energy requires a deposit of 50% of the estimated cost in order to start the work. “We will not make the payment to Xcel until we are convinced that the agreement works for all parties,” Weiss’ memo said.
As part of the overhead to underground process, Weiss said city staff still will need to work with private property owners to address the private portion of the project to bury their electric service to their home. “There are costs related to this bury on private property, including new wiring from the transformer to each home and a connection at the meter socket,” Weiss said. “To start, staff is recommending that the city project include the cost to run the new service to the individual property, with the connection to the building being borne by the individual property owner.”
The cost to each property owner will be different, Weiss said. Staff will begin a communication plan consisting of exhibits, informative mailings and two neighborhood meetings to provide information about the project to each property owner. Cost of the communication plan is estimated at $4,632.
Total cost of the project is $504,203.
Audit
The city’s 2019 audit was presented by Andrew Berg, CPA with Ado Eick & Meyers.
“The city again received an unqualified opinion (the highest-level opinion that may be issued on the financial statements),” said a memo to the City Council from Rogers Finance Director Lisa Herbert. “There were no material audit adjustments, internal control deficiencies or instances of non-compliance found.
“It’s great to hear the city is in good financial condition,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
Herbert said the audit process went well, with the assistance of city staff working in conjunction with the accounting firm.
“Due to COVID-19, the May audit field work was conducted electronically over a little more than a week’s time, using daily Zoom meetings to discuss questions and progress,” Herbert said in a memo to the City Council. “All lead schedules, reconciliations, and supporting documentation were provide by using an electronic document drop box where staff could deposit them and the auditors could pick them up. With staff in different locations, we were able to accomplish a successful process by using good communication skills.”
