Rogers right fielder Cavan Banks hits the ball during Rogers Legion Post 531’s 10-4 win over Forest Lake Post 225 on Wednesday, July 20, at Marks Park in Princeton. Banks was 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Rogers Legion Post 531 baseball team is one win away from the Sub-Section 13 championship game.
Rogers (13-11) defeated Forest Lake 10-4 Wednesday, July 20, at Marks Park in Princeton. Noah Gordon earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four unearned runs, six hits and two walks while striking out six. Riane Ritter pitched 0.2 innings in relief, allowing no runs nor hits and two walks while striking out one Forest Lake batter.
Rogers got on the board first when right fielder Cavan Banks smashed a home run to left field off of Forest Lake pitcher Owen Waldoch to give Post 531 a 1-0 lead.
Forest Lake Post 225 responded with a three-run second inning to take a 3-1 lead. First, pitcher Jacob Henry bunted to pitcher Noah Gordon with the bases loaded. Gordon threw to first baseman Adam Salwei, but Remington Keis scored from third. Gage Lund drove in two runs for Post 225 when he reached on an error by Rogers shortstop Hudson Parks. Two runs scored.
However, Rogers didn’t give up. Salwei singled with one out in the top of the fourth, scoring center fielder Cole Jordan, who reached on a hit-by-pitch. Banks struck again when he hit a two-run single, driving in Salwei and left fielder Joey Koch.
In the bottom of the fourth, Forest Lake cut the lead to 5-4 when Nolan Dumonceaux hit a line-drive single to right, allowing Lund to score.
Rogers extended its lead in the top of the sixth to 8-4. First, Jordan singled on a line drive to left field. Koch scored and Banks advanced to third. Ritter doubled to left field a batter later, allowing Banks and catcher Max Robinson to score. In the seventh, the Royals put the game away when Gordon doubled to center field. Parks scored from second base. Robinson singled to make it 10-4.
Although the defense did commit five errors, the Royals came out on top. Rogers had 13 hits, including three extra-base hits.
