The Rogers Legion Post 531 baseball team is one win away from the Sub-Section 13 championship game.

Rogers (13-11) defeated Forest Lake 10-4 Wednesday, July 20, at Marks Park in Princeton. Noah Gordon earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four unearned runs, six hits and two walks while striking out six. Riane Ritter pitched 0.2 innings in relief, allowing no runs nor hits and two walks while striking out one Forest Lake batter.

