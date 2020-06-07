by Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Rogers residents who frequent local restaurants may find themselves at a table on the sidewalk – or even in the parking lot – as the city tries to help businesses reopen.
The Rogers City Council on May 26 approved a resolution authorizing the granting of “regulatory flexibility” to local businesses. The resolution follows Gov. Tim Walz’s permission for restaurants and bars to open for outdoor seating beginning June 1, providing they maintain a 6-foot distance between tables, not exceed 50 customers, and accept customers only by reservation. Masks are required for workers and “strongly recommended” for customers.
Recognizing that not all establishments have outdoor patio seating areas, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the flexibility will allow restaurants to serve customers in unimproved outdoor areas, including parking lots and/or sidewalks.
“It’s extremely important that we do what we can do to help these folks along,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We need to help them in any way we can.”
The city will approve alternative regulations on a business-by-business basis, via approved permit and conditions, until two weeks after the businesses are allowed by the governor or the state to return to 100% occupancy, Stahmer said.
City officials will look at each request separately, determining how variations from zoning and site plans can be achieved “to make it as good a situation as possible,” Stahmer said.
City Attorney Bob Vose and his law firm, Kennedy and Graven, devised the recommendations, similar to what other cities are doing to “get to some level of assistance,” Stahmer said.
The resolution acknowledged that the city’s March 17 declaration of a local emergency “has had a devastating effect on local businesses required to close …. particularly restaurants …”
It also noted that the governor’s office “has encouraged local government to be creative in working with businesses as they reopen, particularly restaurants who are initially being limited to outdoor service only.”
The resolution concluded that it would not be practical to require businesses to pursue what could be a several-month process to seek ordinance or license amendments and other approvals.
Businesses still are mandated to fully implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, to comply with all federal, state and local rules, and immediately return to full compliance with local regulations upon termination of the regulatory flexibility.
Fire truck purchase postponed
In another agenda item, the mayor suggested that the City Council postpone its originally scheduled action on the purchase of an $813,924 fire truck.
“To spend $800,000 on a fire truck when a lot of citizens are out of work is probably not a very good idea,” Ihli said. “We’re going to do it, but we need to get through this virus.”
Councilor Shannon Klick agreed saying, “Our businesses aren’t all open, and as a city we’re not getting our normal income.”
