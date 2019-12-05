Hassan Sand and Gravel is requesting an interim use permit to conduct a mining operation at 25720 141st Ave. N. in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council Nov. 26 conducted a public hearing on the request and is expected to take action at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The city received the land-use application July 3, and it was reviewed by the Planning Commission Nov. 19. The commission recommended approval, subject to 19 conditions and pending the council’s public hearing and comments from the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission.
“Hassan’s move to the subject site would be a logical continuation of business and would less impact neighboring properties than an expansion of their current operation would be,” said one of the comments from the Planning Commission.
According to Rogers planning intern Max Pattsner, the property consists of six parcels totaling about 124 acres, now under single ownership. The land is between 141st Ave. N. to the south and the Crow River to the north. The existing use is agricultural, though the parcels are all guided Single Family Residential in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The company proposes to run a sand and gravel mining operation on the southern-most three of six parcels, totaling 38 acres of land. “The applicant would rent any farmable sections of land not being used for mining to farmers to continue the current agricultural use,” Pattsner’s memo said.
“All six parcels are guided Park & Open Space in the draft 2030 Comprehensive Plan,” Pattsner’s memo said.
Mining and extraction is allowed as a special use in the agricultural zoning district, and requires a full site plan review, Pattsner said.
The applicant is not proposing any new structures to be built on the property, according to Pattsner.
Existing structures would either be retained and rented out for agricultural use, used as offices and storage facilities for the mining operation, or demolished, “to be determined after the purchase of the property is finalized.” Buildings left vacant should be demolished.
All parts of the site, once excavated or in the process of being excavated, will be screened from 141st Avenue North by a six-foot earthen berm, Pattsner said.
The mining operation is estimated to continue for 20-30 years, Pattsner said. City staff is recommending an interim use permit of 10 years, to be renewed every year after that for the next 10 years. At the end of 20 years, the applicant would need to reapply for another interim use permit.
The company is estimating that 50 trucks a day will be leaving the site. Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The long-term planned use of the property, after restoration, is a public park. The proposal includes a land restoration plan, estimated to cost between $480 and $500 per acre.
