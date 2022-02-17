Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) met with the Rogers City Council Feb. 8, reporting that even after just two weeks of this year’s legislative session, “it’s crazy busy already.”
She has been appointed to the taxes, judiciary and human services committees, Robbins said, adding that the activity is “full tilt every day.”
The plight of small businesses is one of her biggest concerns, Robbins said.
“Small businesses are facing increased costs with energy, labor, and tax increases,” she said.
The need to repay debt to the federal government is a major issue, according to Robbins. Minnesota owes the federal government $1 billion for covering deficits in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
“The governor is on board with repaying it by the March 15 deadline,” Robbins said. “We are accruing interest every day. We’re wasting money every day that goes by. I think we’ll get there.”
Regarding the large state surplus identified during the June special session and now totaling an estimated $7.8 billion, Robbins said her preference is to return the rest of the money to taxpayers. “The big debate is whether to return the surplus as tax relief, or to invest it as surplus,” she said. “I have a feeling it will end up being some of both. I hope we can get more to the taxpayers.
“I’m an advocate of tax relief; I hope permanent tax relief will happen with the surplus,” she said, noting that Minnesota is one of 13 states that still taxes Social Security.
Legislators are awaiting the state’s next budget forecast on Feb. 28 to see if the surplus has grown even larger, according to Robbins.
Other issues that stand out for Robbins include transportation, local control, and crime.
“I’ve heard a lot about local control of zoning from cities and the League of Minnesota Cities,” Robbins said. “I will work to preserve local control.” However, she said she is skeptical about whether the legislature will get to that issue during this session.
Her concern about crime includes securing adequate funding for police, to attract and retain police officers, as well as increasing penalties for crime.
“I am four-square in support of doing those things,” Robbins said.
Another of her priorities is K-3 literacy. “We need to focus on evidence-based methods of helping children learn to read at grade level by the third grade,” she said.
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer noted that the city recently learned that its Downtown Rogers project will receive the state funding for which it applied. This was the third or fourth round of applying for the funding, Stahmer said, adding that the funding will result in “a huge change to our downtown.”
Regarding education, Robbins said she would “struggle to support” the 2% increase requested in the funding formula for education in Minnesota.
She noted that the federal government’s COVID preparedness money already has resulted in large financial increases to school districts. The U.S. Congress in 2020-21 passed three COVID relief packages totaling more than $190 billion for public and private schools.
Independent School District 728, which serves 13,000 students in Rogers, Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman, Albertville, Dayton, Ramsey, and St. Michael, received an extra $728 per pupil, she said. “Minneapolis and St. Paul schools received between $7,000 and $9,000 per pupil,” Robbins said. “I just cannot support additional funding.”
An audit of where Minnesota’s education money has gone has been requested, she said, adding, “We have to get a handle on where it is and where it’s being spent.”
Hundreds of bills requesting funding have been introduced in the first two weeks of this legislative session, according to Robbins. “We can’t do everything,” she said. “We have to go for things that have the most economic impact.”
Regarding the Southwest Light Rail (LRT) project – which will require another $550 million and three more years before it’s finished – Robbins said, “I have no idea where the money will come from.”
She noted that the trend toward working from home during the pandemic leaves questions about the need for additional light rail. “It’s such an expensive mode of transportation,” Robbins said. “We have no idea of what the future of work will be. There are other options, such as bus rapid transit.”
The deadline for the Senate and House to act on redistricting is Feb. 15, Robbins said. She predicted that it will result in the courts coming out with maps of the new districts.
