A last-minute snafu has postponed the scheduled May 1 reopening of Rogers Wine and Spirits. The Muni has been closed for more than a year.
Gary Buysse, Rogers liquor operations manager, told the Rogers City Council on April 27 that mold has been discovered in a wall behind a 13x13-foot cooler at RW&S. In addition to remediating the mold in the wall, Buysse said, “The source is the cooler. We have to remove the existing cooler and put in a new cooler. We’re looking at a vendor being able to give us a quick turnaround.”
Information about the revised reopening will be posted on the city’s website and social media, according to City Administrator Steve Stahmer.
New assistant liquor operations manager
In a related agenda item, the council authorized hiring Daniel Johnson to be the city’s assistant liquor operations manager. Johnson has a background of more than 30 years in the liquor service and management industry, including eight years of service at the Muni, according to a memo to the council from Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber.
“Staff is confident in Daniel’s ability to perform the functions of the position,” Scharber said, noting that Johnson has “strong customer service skills.”
She added that Johnson “will be greatly missed by all departments across the city, as he has been performing the custodial functions for the past year.”
According to Buysse, Johnson “knows the market well, the clientele and the competition. He is incredibly excited for this new challenge.”
The market has changed because of COVID-19, Buysse said, adding, “It has really changed how we all do business.”
Johnson is a good selection for the job, Mayor Rick Ihli, noting that Johnson “is well liked, and he’s a hard worker.”
Buysse told the City Council on April 13 that when the city’s liquor store opened in October 2002, the city had two full functioning off-sale liquor stores and one on-sale liquor store. At that time, the city had three full-time employees, one at the muni and two full-time employees at Rogers Wine and Spirits, he said. After the assistant manager position became vacant in 2007, the position was not filled, according to Buysse.
“Since that time, sales at RW&S have increased by over $2 million, in addition to adding a seventh day to our schedule, since Sunday liquor became a reality on July 2, 2017,” Buysse said.
The new assistant liquor operations manager will spend 80% of the work time at the muni and 20% at RW&S, Buysse said earlier. “We’re trying to change the dynamic of the muni as it is now,” Buysse said, adding that the facility’s new building could be used for private events and/or public events with entertainment.
Muni employees recognized for following training
In an additional related item, the council commended recent awards to Karen Doty and Joel Wullf, through the city’s employee recognition program. Doty and Wullf, both employees at the Muni, refused service on April 2 to an individual who was “obviously intoxicated,” Buysse said.
“The individual was advised not to drive, but left in his automobile,” Buysse said. “Rogers Police Department was contacted, and the individual was determined to be at home safely.”
He added that Rogers Wine and Spirits “routinely refuses service to obviously intoxicated persons, and to minors.”
On March 14, Wullf, Trent Wyman, Jodi Kiekenapp and Abby Strand were commended for refusing service to another obviously intoxicated person. When the customer attempted to drive, the police were contacted and the customer was subsequently arrested for DUI with a .28 BAC, Buysse said.
On March 21, a male who arrived at the Muni in a taxicab was refused service by Strand and Wullf. “The male reentered the cab, and the cabbie attempted to purchase the items for the passenger and also was refused service,” Buysse said. “MN Statute stipulates that it is illegal to sell or provide alcoholic beverages to an obviously intoxicated person.”
Buysse said Rogers’ employee recognition program “was put in place by a previous council to reward employees at the liquor store who follow policies and procedures.”
“These staff members followed the training,” Buysse said. “My staff did a great job, and so did the Rogers Police Department, as usual.”
