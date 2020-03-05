The Rogers City Council Feb. 26 approved a rental policy for the new Rogers Event Center (REC), currently under construction at Lions Central Park, 21400 Rouillard Ave.
“Staff is getting calls daily looking for information on reservations and requests for showings,” said Mike Bauer, Rogers Recreation and Facilities director.
Rental rates for an eight-hour minimum block at the center, which includes the Great Hall, conference room, garden, and patio, are as follows:
• Friday: $800 for a Rogers resident and $1,000 for a nonresident
• Saturday: $1,100 for a Rogers resident; $1,350 for a nonresident
Rental rates for Sunday through Thursday are:
• Two-hour block: $125 for a Rogers resident; $175 for a nonresident
• Four-hour block: $275 for a Rogers resident; $350 for a nonresident
• Eight-hour block: $500 for a Rogers resident; $625 for a nonresident
Additional hours will be billed at $50 for Rogers residents and $75 for non-residents. Nonprofit groups will be billed $50 an hour for rental of the room.
Kitchen fees, in addition to rental fees, are $25 for a potluck; $75 for up to 150 people; and $150 for more than 150 people.
A damage deposit of $500 for Friday and Saturday, or $300 for Sunday through Thursday, is due 30 days prior to the rental period. Damage deposits will be returned via city check within six weeks following the event.
“Until directed by City Council, staff will continue to operate the Community Room as a rental facility in the same manner that it is today, with the exception of the oval tables from the Community Room being moved to the Event Center,” Bauer said.
The new event center will be staffed for larger events and banquets, a service level that has not been offered at the city’s Community Room, Bauer said. According to Stacy Scharber, Rogers Assistant City Administrator, the current Community Room, which was new in 1998, has not been staffed for the last 12-13 years.
Rogers Wine and Spirits will be the liquor host at the event center, according to Bauer. He added that a fee for security will be added to the rental cost.
Move-in at the event center will occur at the end of March or beginning of April, Bauer said. “We’re already taking reservations for the room,” he said, adding that a lacrosse banquet already is scheduled for May 31.
Laurel Creek Park
In another item, the city council approved a $19,988 contract with SRF for landscape design and construction documents for Laurel Creek Park.
Four proposals were received for the project, ranging from $19,988 to $40,000, Bauer said.
The park is scheduled to be built as part of the Lennar development in the southeast section of Rogers, in the Laurel Creek neighborhood. Several public outreach sessions will be conducted during the development process, according to Bauer.
He estimated that total cost of the project will be $175,000.
