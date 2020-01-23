After four months on the job, Jen Graham, the Recreation and Facilities Coordinator in Rogers, has resigned, and the city has hired Jacqueline Riebel to take that job.
The Rogers City Council Jan. 14 authorized the hiring of Riebel, who has had 16 years of experience working in recreation and facilities for the city of Elk River.
“Staff used the pool of applicants that Ms. Graham was hired from to select a replacement,” Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber said. Two finalists from the previous round of candidates were interviewed prior to Riebel’s selection, Scharber said.
Graham, whose hiring was approved Aug. 27, 2019, had worked in recreation positions since 1995. Prior to coming to Rogers, she was the Recreation Coordinator in the city of Inver Grove Heights for 18 years.
The council last week also authorized the promotion of Lee-Ann Pettis as the city’s accountant. She previously was the city’s accounting clerk I/utility billing.
Firefighters’ pension
The council also approved an increase in the annual pension benefit for active members of the Fire Department, from $3,650 to $3,800 per year of service.
“This is very similar to last year’s request and reflects a 4.1% increase, but would not result in a required city contribution,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said in a memo to the council. “An annual pension benefit level of $3,800 means that for every year a firefighter received pension credit during their career, they would receive a lump sum benefit of $3,800, assuming a fully-vested retirement/age qualification.
“It is important to remember that the pension fund is not a city fund, is not maintained by the city, and cannot be used for any other purposes apart from paid-on-call fire pensions,” Stahmer said. However, he added, “Given the low hourly rate paid to on-call firefighters, the pension benefit is an important tool for recruitment and retention.”
Increases to the annual pension benefit for 2017 through 2019 were $100, $100 and $150 respectively, Stahmer said. “In 2017, the city began contributing an additional $500 per firefighter per year to the pension fund in an effort to elevate the pension relative to the market,” he said. “Even with the 4% requested increase, the Rogers Fire Relief Association will still be well below the average of like-sized departments…”
The Fire Relief Association received an estimated $115,000 in state aid in 2019, with $113,000 budged for 2020, Stahmer said. “The vast majority of fire pension funds come from state aid and the Relief Association’s own investment returns, along with the city’s voluntary $500 per firefighter annual contribution,” he said.
