Violation of a conditional use permit (CUP) became the topic of a 90-minute discussion at the March 9 Rogers City Council meeting.
Continued lack of compliance by the owner and tenant of the property at 14585 Northdale Blvd. led to the city’s sending a Jan. 21 notice to the owner of intent to revoke the permit, effective Feb. 4
Capital Partners Management and Cantel Medical Corp., owner, manager and tenant of the property, appealed the notice, pledging to work with city staff to mitigate the complaints and violations.
According to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator, the permit for outdoor storage of tractor trailers, approved by the city in 2014, limited the storage of trailers to 21 stalls along the southern property boundary.
“In November, the city received the first of several complaints from adjacent property owners for noise and non-compliance of the 2014 CUP regarding the storage of trailers,” Ziemer said. “Continued lack of compliance by the owner and tenant of the property is what ultimately led to the notice of revocation.”
Complainants said trailers were parked in areas other than the 21 designated stalls, according to Ziemer. “Site investigations by city staff confirmed this and observed trailers parked/stored along the backside of the building, along the rear drive aisle, and in parking spaces for passenger vehicles,” Ziemer said.
The conditions were observed during eight different site inspections between Dec. 4, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021, Ziemer said.
Noise complaints included trailers attaching and detaching from their trucks, truck backup alarms, trailers connecting to loading docks throughout the day, and red/green dock door lights, according to Ziemer.
Regarding the noise complaints, Ziemer said city officials are hopeful that a balance can be found “to provide harmony with the residents.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki noted that no complaints have been filed since Jan. 28, and he moved early in the discussion to rescind the revocation of the CUP. “I have no problem pulling back the revocation,” he said. “We’ve been down this road with another company in town. Revocation is not a good idea. It sounds like both sides are willing to work toward a solution.”
Mark Vyvyan, legal counsel for Cantel Medical, told the council that the company takes the issue seriously and would like to get it resolved. “We have been in compliance since Jan. 28,” Vyvyan said. “We had some issues, but we will stay in compliance.”
If the revocation is not rescinded, Vyvyan said, “It would have a disastrous effect on our business and the people who rely on our products. It is fully our intent to be a good neighbor. We are fully willing to sit down with the neighbors and the staff.”
Bill Oas, senior director of warehouse operations, said the company began reacting immediately upon hearing of the city’s intent. The company deals with solutions that are used by patients who are receiving kidney dialysis treatments, he said, adding that the product is manufactured in Plymouth.
“It can be 20 trailers a day,” Oas said. “We have an average of 14 trailers in the yard on any given day. We have 20 trailers coming in and out.”
Terry Lubben, senior vice president for operations at Cantel, said the company experienced a spike in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, since 20% of COVID patients experience kidney failure and use the company’s product short-term.
“We have invested a lot of money and done different things to be a friendly neighbor,” Lubben said. “You have that commitment from us.”
Karen Kurth, legal counsel for Capital Partners, said, “It’s pretty clear that noise is the real issue.” However, she added that the company would be “severely threatened” if the permit were to be revoked.
“This is intended to be used as a distribution center,” Kurth said. Revocation of the permit, she said, “could really affect my owner’s lease. We are very committed to working with the neighbors. We know there are complaints about noise vibrations and lights.”
Kurth said letters were sent to 13 property owners the company thought were most affected; eight of them are residents on Raspberry Drive and four live on 144th Circle. “Responses from people on 144th Circle said there was no problem,” Kurth said.
Jason Simek, managing partner of Capital Partners, said he had a phone conversation with one of the Raspberry Drive residents that was “a really productive information-gathering conversation.”
His company has been on the property since 2018, Simek said, and Cantel became a tenant in 2019.
Speaking for neighbors on Raspberry Drive, resident Jason Skinner said the noise of trailers being dropped, air brakes, dollies dragging on concrete, bright lights and beeping starts at 6:30 a.m. daily and often continues until 9 p.m. “I am hopeful we can come to a resolution,” Skinner said. “They understand the residents’ ask. They need to come forward with some solutions. We want Cantel to do business. It would be unrealistic to say they should stop doing business. We are a higher-end, older neighborhood, but you would not want to live in our neighborhood now.”
Todd Krall, another resident on Raspberry Drive, said, “This has been a challenge to our neighborhood for a number of years. We didn’t want to look at the trailers or hear them. We look right at that activity. We really didn’t want outdoor storage. Trailers are parked behind the building for multiple days. There’s a lot of noise from multiple backups. They’re supposed to be at the end of the building. I thought there was to be no storage behind the building at all. That’s my understanding from way back when. They still aren’t in compliance with the intent of the CUP. Docks are not meant to be for storage.”
Krall maintained that the activity has a significant impact on the value of the neighbors’ homes.
Trailers are left at the docks during the winter months to keep the product from freezing, according to Oas. “Most of our business is people who are bringing product to our building,” he said. “They are different from people who take it away. We’re doing everything we can. Lighting is an easy fix. We can increase the density of the berm. But it’s never going to completely go away.”
Councilor Mark Eden said, “We have a lot to iron out here. I’m not going to agree to rescind if they’re not compliant.”
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer noted that the warehouse operation is not able to use the docks without the permit. “They wouldn’t be able to store any trailers, with or without tractors, without the CUP,” he said.
If the council voted to rescind, Stahmer said it would be up to the owner to apply for an amended conditional use permit.
Ziemer agreed that the revocation of the permit would be “a death sentence for the business.
“Is that a tool you want to use?” Ziemer said. “This is a very significant hammer you’re talking about.”
The council ultimately voted unanimously to rescind the revocation, with the stipulation that meetings between staff, owner, tenant and neighbors continue, and that the council receive a report on their progress in 30 days.
“Ultimately, we want to be sure the neighbors have recourse,” councilor Shannon Klick said. “It doesn’t sound like they do.”
City Attorney Bob Vose replied that the ball now is in the owner’s court. “The current use is not compliant with city code,” Vose said. “To the extent that neighbors continue to be frustrated, that may be a basis for being back here again. I would like to leave tonight with the ball in their court for everyone to talk.”
