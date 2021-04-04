The master plan for Rogers downtown and the Main Street streetscape plan were approved at the March 23 Rogers City Council meeting, following the council’s discussion of it at a previous workshop. The plans are part of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive plan.
Both plans were funded by a $50,000 Hennepin County corridor planning grant, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator. WSB was hired as the planning consultant for the streetscape plan, and Community Design Group was hired as the planning consultant to assist with the update of the downtown master plan, Ziemer said.
The streetscape plan is meant to refresh the current design, create new amenities for a safe and inviting pedestrian experience, and establish a “clear and distinct sense of place,” Ziemer said.
The streetscape plan’s focus is the core downtown area of Main Street, between County Road 81 to the railroad tracks. Entry points into Downton are County Road 81 at Main Street, John Deere Lane and Memorial Drive, and Main Street from Rogers Elementary School to the railroad tracks.
Goals of the streetscape are to promote downtown Rogers as the social and economic center of the community, animate public spaces to strengthen the daytime and nighttime social, cultural and economic opportunities, and provide connections that are accessible and inviting to all users by enhancing pedestrian routes between downtown and other public destinations, neighborhoods and commercial areas. Private investment and new development will be encouraged.
“Upon completion, this plan will make downtown Rogers a truly special place but also strengthen the community identity of the Rogers community,” Ziemer said. He said the plan will be “the ultimate guiding plan for public investment and future development/redevelopment opportunities.”
The downtown master plan is designed to promote the area as a place for commerce and community gathering, according to Ziemer.
The intersection of Main Street and Church Avenue is considered “the focal point, the epicenter, the central gathering place and core of Rogers downtown area,” Ziemer said.
The current downtown consists of pre-1960s buildings, he said. The new plan is to rehab historic facades and “bring back the charm Rogers had in the ‘60s.”
“The city will work with business owners to restore storefronts,” Ziemer said. He added that a Façade Improvement Matching Grant Program has been created, allowing up to 50% of project costs up to $25,000 per store front/building. The program offers a five-year loan that can be forgiven. The city council budgeted $15,000 in 2020 and 2021 to fund the program, with the goal of a 50% public match with funding through the county’s Business District Inventive (BDI) program. Though the program was not funded in 2020 due to COVID, the county is planning for a 2021 funding cycle, Ziemer said.
“This is exciting,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We have been in discussions about the renovation of downtown Rogers for the last 14-15 years, plans to make it more walkable, more commerce and more things going on. I look forward to this coming to fruition.”
Reconstruction of Main Street
The council also accepted a feasibility report and authorized final design for the reconstruction of Main Street from 129th Avenue to Pointe Drive. Total cost of the feasibility report and final design is $181,230.
Planning for the reconstruction of Main Street has been in process for the past three years, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss. It was planned to be completed in three phases:
• Phase 1, completed in 2020, involved overhead to underground burying of overhead private utility lines.
• Phase 2, to be completed in 2021, will be the reconstruction of Main Street from 129th Avenue to Pointe Drive.
• Phase 3, to be completed in 2022, will involve reconstruction of Main Street from 129th Avenue to County Road 81, including replacement of sewer and water on Church Street from Main Street to the new cul-de-sac; realigning the intersection at 129th Avenue/Main Street and Memorial Drive/Main Street, and improved railroad signal system and crossing, plus reconstruction of Main Street north of the railroad tracks.
Existing utilities on Main Street, including sanitary sewer, watermain and storm sewer, are nearing the end of their life cycles and need to be replaced, according to Weiss.
“Since the utilities need to be replaced, the city has been delaying the county from completing any improvements to Main Street with the intent that the pavement would be replaced when the utilities were reconstructed,” Weiss said.
He cited 12 funding sources that will be used for the estimated $2.8 million project, including money from Hennepin County and $179,240 from state aid.
Bids are expected to be awarded in June, with construction scheduled for July through October.
“There is a tough bidding climate right now,” Weiss said. “There are a lot of projects on the street. We’re doing what we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.